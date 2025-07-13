PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Chris Gotterup used to win Genesis Scottish Open for second TOUR title

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Chris Gotterup widens lead to two with birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup widens lead to two with birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX

    Chris Gotterup captured the Genesis Scottish Open for his second TOUR title, earning a spot in next week's Open Championship. Gotterup outlasted Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and others at The Renaissance Club for a two-stroke victory. He began the day tied with McIlroy, posting a final-round 66 to seal the win.


    In a week where many of the leading equipment manufacturers on the PGA TOUR released new state-of-the-art driving irons to deal with the gusty conditions players will look to face during the two-week excursion across the pond, it was a vintage long-iron that ended up helping Gotterup take the spoils in Scotland.

    The 25-year-old Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award winner used a TaylorMade RSi TP UDI 1-iron released in 2014 en route to his second win on the PGA TOUR. Gotterup will now take the 10-year-old club with him to Royal Portrush for his first Open Championship, after earning one of the final spots in the field with his victory.

    See the clubs he used below.

    Driver: Ping G440 LST (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX

    5-wood: TaylorMade Qi35
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX

    Utility iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (1)
    Shaft: KBS C-Taper 130 X

    Irons: Bridgestone 220 MB (4-9)
    Shafts: KBS C-Taper 130 X

    Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 52), TaylorMade MG Proto (56, 60)

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 2.0

    Grips: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord

    Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset

    More on GolfWRX.com

    View All News

    Loading...
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW