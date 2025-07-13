Winner's bag: See clubs Chris Gotterup used to win Genesis Scottish Open for second TOUR title
1 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Chris Gotterup captured the Genesis Scottish Open for his second TOUR title, earning a spot in next week's Open Championship. Gotterup outlasted Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and others at The Renaissance Club for a two-stroke victory. He began the day tied with McIlroy, posting a final-round 66 to seal the win.
In a week where many of the leading equipment manufacturers on the PGA TOUR released new state-of-the-art driving irons to deal with the gusty conditions players will look to face during the two-week excursion across the pond, it was a vintage long-iron that ended up helping Gotterup take the spoils in Scotland.
The 25-year-old Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award winner used a TaylorMade RSi TP UDI 1-iron released in 2014 en route to his second win on the PGA TOUR. Gotterup will now take the 10-year-old club with him to Royal Portrush for his first Open Championship, after earning one of the final spots in the field with his victory.
See the clubs he used below.
Driver: Ping G440 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi35
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX
Utility iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (1)
Shaft: KBS C-Taper 130 X
Irons: Bridgestone 220 MB (4-9)
Shafts: KBS C-Taper 130 X
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 52), TaylorMade MG Proto (56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Tour
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 2.0
Grips: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X Mindset