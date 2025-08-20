Winner's bag: See clubs Good Good's Brad Dalke used to win Creator Classic at East Lake
Written by GolfWRX
Good Good's Brad Dalke claimed the final Creator Classic of the 2025 season, winning the final-hole playoff at East Lake over Sean Walsh, Luke Kwon and Micah Morris.
Dalke set a Creator Classic presented by YouTube scoring record at 2 under over eight holes on the eve of the TOUR Championship, where PGA TOUR stars will battle over 72 holes to win the FedExCup.
See below for Dalke's full Callaway setup:
Driver: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 6 X
3-wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 8 X
Utility iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (16 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB (3-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Opus SP (46-10S, 56-10S, 60-08C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square Max Stripe
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0
Grips: SuperStroke S-Tech
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour Triple Diamond X