Winner's bag: See clubs Tommy Fleetwood used to capture TOUR Championship, FedExCup
2 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Tommy Fleetwood did it. And what a way to do it. The Englishman broke through to win the TOUR Championship for his first PGA TOUR win and take home the FedExCup. Fleetwood figured it out and overcame the demons from previous heartbreaks during the season to win on the grandest of stages.
Fleetwood found his groove at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to win the TOUR Championship by three strokes over Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay.
No longer the best player not to win on the PGA TOUR, Fleetwood made multiple big changes to his setup during the season en route to the FedExCup.
Starting with the top end of the bag, Fleetwood had been playing the Fujikura Ventus Red Velo + 6X in his driver and mini driver. However, at the Travelers Championship (a previous tournament where he had a chance to win for the first time), Fleetwood returned to a Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 6 X, which features a stiffer tip section that progressively gets softer up to the butt section. It’s a reverse of the Ventus Red, which features the opposite.
At TPC River Highlands, Fleetwood also transitioned from the TaylorMade BRNR into the new R7 Quad mini driver, equipping it with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X, a similar profile to the main driver he plays.
However, Fleetwood’s biggest change of the year came with the flatstick. He started the season gaming a custom-made TaylorMade TP Soto Truss TF Prototype, which Fleetwood helped design, but transitioned into the popular Spider Tour.
With the help of the switch, Fleetwood jumped from 92nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2024 to 29th on the way to the FedExCup. Fleetwood’s black version of the Spider Tour that he rolled to victory at East Lake still features the custom-drawn Sharpie sightlines to match the milling that framed the ball on previous putters that he tested.
See the clubs Fleetwood used to win below:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX
9-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (24 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52-09), TaylorMade MG Proto (56-12, 60-10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
Grip: SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0
Grips: Iomic, Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix