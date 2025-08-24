Winner's bag: See clubs Tommy Fleetwood used to capture TOUR Championship, FedExCup

Starting with the top end of the bag, Fleetwood had been playing the Fujikura Ventus Red Velo + 6X in his driver and mini driver. However, at the Travelers Championship (a previous tournament where he had a chance to win for the first time), Fleetwood returned to a Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 6 X, which features a stiffer tip section that progressively gets softer up to the butt section. It’s a reverse of the Ventus Red, which features the opposite.