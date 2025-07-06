Winner's bag: See clubs Brian Campbell used to capture John Deere Classic for second TOUR title

Campbell made two changes since collecting his first victory earlier in the season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The first change saw him switch into the newer model of Ping's LST 3-wood, transitioning from the G430 to the G440. The switch was amplified with the shot of the tournament, when Campbell struck the 3-wood from 277 yards on the penultimate hole to 18 feet and set up a birdie and reach 18-under par.