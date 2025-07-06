Winner's bag: See clubs Brian Campbell used to capture John Deere Classic for second TOUR title
1 Min Read
Brian Campbell extends lead with birdie at John Deere
Written by GolfWRX
Brian Campbell captured his second PGA TOUR title – his second of the 2025 season – at the John Deere Classic. Campbell battled a crowded leaderboard at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, with a final-round 67 to finish tied in regulation with Emiliano Grillo. The now two-time TOUR winner earned the victory on the first playoff hole with a par at the par-4 18th.
Campbell made two changes since collecting his first victory earlier in the season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The first change saw him switch into the newer model of Ping's LST 3-wood, transitioning from the G430 to the G440. The switch was amplified with the shot of the tournament, when Campbell struck the 3-wood from 277 yards on the penultimate hole to 18 feet and set up a birdie and reach 18-under par.
Campbell also added the yet-to-be-released Ping iDi driving iron to his arsenal. The design was first seen on TOUR at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The design of the iDi sees a more compact model compared to Ping's previous iCrossover driving.
See the clubs he used below.
Driver: Ping G440 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 TX
3-wood: Ping G440 LST (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX
7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Irons: Ping iDi (4), Ping Blueprint S (5-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120 S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-L)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X (52), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (56, 60)
Putter: Ping Redwood Anser 2
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x