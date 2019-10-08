Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: Sentry Tournament of Champions
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: Presidents Cup
Our experts from PGATOUR.COM make their predictions for the Presidents Cup this week at Royal Melbourne. The experts make their predictions for the winning score, man of the match, and a comment for their reasoning.read more
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: Mayakoba Golf Classic
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: Bermuda Championship
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more
Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Expert Picks
Expert Picks: Houston Open
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four S...read more