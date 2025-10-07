Expert Picks: Baycurrent Classic
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for the Sanderson Farms Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Oct. 7. For live odds, visit. FanDuel.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Kurt Kitayama (+2200): A winner a couple months ago in Minnesota, Kitayama had a solid run through the FedExCup Playoffs. He’s among the better ball-strikers in the field and has had success at this event’s prior host course, including a fifth-place showing last year.
- Rico Hoey (+5000): An elite ball-striker this year with some diabolically bad putting stats. Hoey ballooned to a second-round 77 in Mississippi but finished T9 at Procore before that. A change to a new venue (with slower greens) could give him a chance to break through.
Props:
- Garrick Higgo, Over 69.5 in Round 1 (-105): I’ll fade the hot hand of the FedExCup Fall, as Higgo cracked the top 10 in each of his last two starts. But now he’s heading overseas from Mississippi as the field could face squally conditions in the opening round tied to a nearby typhoon.
- Sami Valimaki, Top 10 finish (+550): It’s feast or famine with the Fin, but I like his chances this week given the no-cut format. Valimaki is strong with the irons and has six top-20 results this year – enough to take a stab despite early exits in each of the first two Fall events.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+3000): When factoring in an unknown course, his strengths will be key. Thor is second in Total Driving and first in Greens in Regulation Percentage. I’m sticking with the Fall first-time winner theme.
- Patrick Fishburn (+5500): Another first-time winner on the card! Fishburn is gaining strokes in all facets of his game. That will be a major positive on a course these players haven’t seen. He’s been close multiple times in 2025.
Props:
- Eric Cole, Top 20 (+210): A strong top 10 showing in Mississippi last week will give him a mental boost. I like these odds given the field size and no-cut format.
- 72-hole matchup: Garrick Higgo over Min Woo Lee (-105): Min Woo has been traveling the entire globe the last month, including two events in Europe. I also don’t think this course will suit his style.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners:
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+3000): As I stated in my Power Rankings, in which he’s No. 9, this is a matchup of a guy who is second on the PGA TOUR in total driving and first in greens in regulation. That slots him T1 in ball-striking, which is the ideal skill set on a course with unfamiliar greens, but his recent flourishes of form serve as evidence that it’s more than just a fit on paper.
- Eric Cole (+7000): For this second selection, I opted to slide down the board until I spotted a name for whom it took me longer to find than expected. Boom. Yes, the indefatigable 37-year-old endured a rough summer, but he’s fresh off a T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he led the field in proximity to the hole and converted every putt he attempted from seven feet and in. At 77th in the FedExCup, he’s all but safe to retain his card, so his focus is singular in Japan.
Props:
- Rasmus Højgaard and Xander Schauffele – Both to finish Top 10 (+600): This duo is the shortest in this market at DraftKings. Because they sit No. 1 and No. 4 in my Power Rankings, respectively, I’d have pointed to a top-five parlay, but they’re not offered together in that market. The Dane is cruising right now, while Schauffele devours limited-field invitationals.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chris Gotterup and Mac Meissner – All to finish Top 20 (+1000): Bezuidenhout (No. 11) and Gotterup (No. 14) are in my Power Rankings, and I endorsed Meissner for a top 20 in Sleepers, so this bet just fell into place.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff Writer)
Winners:
- Alex Noren (+2000): There’s arguably no hotter golfer in the world than Noren, whose last five worldwide finishes look Scottie Scheffler-esque: WIN-MC-WIN-T3-T7. Up to 18th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Noren is rightfully a favorite.
- Patrick Fishburn (+5000): A dart throw a bit further down the board, Fishburn has shown encouraging form and is positive Strokes Gained in four of the five major categories. There’s no course history to go off this week, so give me a guy who should fit most setups that is playing well.
Props:
- Kurt Kitayama, Top 20 (-110): Kitayama has hit this in five of his last six starts. With a limited field this week in Japan, there’s even less competition.
- Garrick Higgo, Top 10 (+300): Let’s ride the hot hand. Higgo has finished T7-2 in his two FedExCup Fall starts.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
Winners:
- Garrick Higgo (+4000): Higgo put on a ball-striking clinic last week en route to a solo second and ranked fourth in SG: Approach at the Sanderson Farms. This number feels off in a smaller field, too much value to pass up on a guy flushing it like this.
- Ryo Hisatsune (+7000): The 23-year-old from Japan cooled off down the stretch but pieced together a stellar summer on TOUR with four top 10s and locked up his card through 2026. The irons are strong enough to win at Yokohama Country Club if the putter wakes up just a little.
Props:
- Vince Whaley, Top 10 (+340): Riding with Whaley here for a top-10 at a solid price after his T3 in Jackson. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and ranked seventh in Putting last week. If he brings even 80% of that touch to Japan, +340 looks generous.
- Michael Kim (+160), Round 1 3-Ball vs. Sungjae Im (+180), Keita Nakajima (+200): Kim is fresh off a win at the French Open and comes in full of confidence. At plus money, I'm taking Kim here to come out hot in Round 1.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.