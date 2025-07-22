Expert Picks: Who are our experts taking at 3M Open?
2 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from 3M Open
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500): Thorbjornsen challenged in Detroit and has kept the momentum since, with top-25 finishes at the John Deere and ISCO Championship. A breakthrough win could be in the cards this week on a course where he opened with 66 a year ago.
- Tony Finau (+3500): No one has a better course history than the 2022 champ, who has never finished worse than T28 at this event and enters having made seven straight cuts since the Masters.
Props:
- Keith Mitchell, Top 10 (+550): Just a couple years removed from a T5 in the Twin Cities, Mitchell has cooled a bit since a hot run through April and May but should be a good course fit in Minnesota.
- Jacob Bridgeman, Top 20 (+300): Bridgeman has popped with a few top fives and is on the cusp of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings as a result. He’ll look to add another high finish on a course where he finished T19 last year.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Jake Knapp (+3400): We know Knapp has the long game to set up the ample birdie opportunities you need to win. On a course where players must go low, you need a good putter. Knapp is 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jesper Svensson (+6000): He bombs it off the tee and is top 10 in birdie or better percentage. He’s also coming off a T16 at The Open.
Props:
- Jacob Bridgeman, Top 20 (+300): His success has been sprinkled very well throughout the season with five top 10s. He’s seventh in SG: Putting. Finished T5 at the John Deere three weeks back and is coming off a week of rest.
- Cameron Champ, Top 20 (+260): With a win, a T12 and a T16 in his three starts, it’s clearly a course he likes. Champ has also shown some form with three top 20s in his last five events.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Max Greyserman (+2800): Nearly got his first win just a few weeks back in a playoff at the Rocket Classic. It feels like he’s simmering for that first win, and I want to be on board when he gets it.
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500): Three top fives on the year and three straight starts finishing 21st or better. The 23-year-old has shown some serious flashes this season that could pay off in a debut win in Minnesota.
Props:
- Chris Gotterup, Top 10 (+240): The Ryder Cup push continues! Gotterup played unreal on the links in the U.K., and his confidence is riding sky-high at the 3M Open. We’re riding the hot hand here.
- Keith Mitchell, Top 20 (+250): Mitchell sits right at the No. 70 spot in the FedExCup, currently the last man into the Playoffs. I think he dials it in these last couple weeks to make sure he remains inside the bubble.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.