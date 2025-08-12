Expert Picks: BMW Championship
2 Min Read
Massive 100-day renovation at Caves Valley | BMW Championship
Written by Staff
Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Cameron Young (+3000): Young won Wyndham and might have hit the ball better last week in Memphis. He’s picking a good time to gain some traction.
- Harris English (+5000): This is an intriguing price for a player who is on the cusp of securing an automatic Ryder Cup spot amid a season that featured a pair of major runner-up finishes.
Props:
- Chris Gotterup, Top 5 (+600): Gotterup needs one more splash to get Keegan Bradley’s attention. Not sure he’ll get it after a rough week in Memphis, but I expect him to fire at a few flags.
- Rickie Fowler, Top 10 (+350): Ride the momentum with one of the last players to gain entry into this week’s limited field. Fowler’s postseason run may still have another week to it.
