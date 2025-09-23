Expert Picks: Ryder Cup

European Team, 15-13:

Someone has to be that guy, right? The European contingent returns all but one player from 2023 and looks the strongest it’s been in quite some time. Winning a road Ryder Cup is few and far between, but on paper this is a roster led by Rory McIlroy that can live up to the challenge. Plus, all of the experts on the same pick never works out. Did I just win this for the U.S. Team?