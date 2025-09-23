Expert Picks: Ryder Cup
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. For this week's Ryder Cup, our experts detail predictions for the winning team and final score as well as prop bets and predictions for who will secure the winning point.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, goes through a review of the history, how Bethpage Black Course sets up, what’s new, the format and more in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winning score:
- U.S. Team, 16-12: In the post-Medinah era that now enters its sixth Ryder Cup, the away team has not come closer than five points. These things can get out of hand in a hurry, and momentum is very real given the compressed timeline of matches. The Americans have the depth, and while this is perhaps the strongest European team in years, it’s just so hard to win a road game.
Winning point:
- Patrick Cantlay: He may not recreate the theatrics from Rome, but there’s still a strong likelihood that Keegan Bradley will put him in a slot that matters come Sunday. Cantlay has a magnetic sense for the moment when it comes to team match play settings, and this could be yet another opportunity for the stoic star to shine on an emotional stage.
Favorite prop bet:
- Ben Griffin 1.5 points or more (+100): I think Griffin is in for a big week in his Ryder Cup debut, with or without the aviator shades. Coming off a career season that included a runner-up in Napa two weeks ago behind Scheffler, the form isn’t a question and I think he’ll lean into the crowds in a big way. Expect Griffin to play at least three matches and grab more than one point in the process.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winning score:
- U.S. Team, 15.5-12.5 (+1100): Right now, winning a road Ryder Cup might be the most difficult task in sports. I think this thing stays close until the later matches on Sunday when the U.S. pulls away.
Winning point:
- Sam Burns: Captain Bradley will spread out his lineup on Sunday. Give me Burns in one of the final four matches to get at least half a point and the clincher.
Favorite prop bet:
- Highest Scoring Pairing: Scheffler/Henley (+600): We finally found some good Scheffler pre-tournament odds! This duo will go out early for the United States. If they are successful, they will stay together.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winning score:
- U.S. Team, 15-13: Winning at home is the trend, but I’m buying the impact of the crowd in an area of the country where allegiance in sports rules. Its impact can’t be quantified officially, but athletes would say otherwise.
Winning point:
- Russell Henley: This is an unfair ask before seeing the lineup for Singles, but he’s the epitome of a tough out in a heads-up arena, especially how well he’s performing in his prime. Although he’s a Ryder Cup rookie, expect him to slot in a high-leverage situation. (He won his Singles match en route to a 3-1-0 record as a Presidents Cup debutant last year.)
Favorite prop bet:
- USA to win both Fourballs and Foursomes on Day 1 (+420): This is the foundation of my winner prediction. To reclaim the Ryder Cup, the U.S. must get off to a hot start. Never mind the analytics of how much better Europe performs in Foursomes, the 13th man wears red, white and blue.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff writer)
Winning score:
- U.S. Team, 15-13: Two things can be true: 1) This is Europe’s best shot to win an away Ryder Cup since Medinah, boasting an experienced and talented roster that goes toe to toe with the Americans. 2) That still won’t be enough to end the home team dominance. The last five Ryder Cups have all been won by the hosts, all with at least a five-point margin. Europe can keep it closer, but ultimately the U.S. wins out.
Winning point:
- Justin Thomas: I expect the U.S. to front-load its roster with its top dogs — Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele — that will all finish before the winning point is secured. So let’s go with Thomas, who could be Captain Keegan Bradley’s go-to, slated late in the order to stem the tide for the possibility of a European comeback.
Favorite prop bet:
- Russell Henley, Top Debutant (+200): While it’s unknown what role some of the other rookies will play, Henley is a known quantity. He is expected to play both Foursomes matches alongside Scheffler, which is enough to get the nod here. Give me one of the hottest Americans on the roster playing alongside the world No. 1.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Social)
Winning score:
- European Team, 15-13: Someone has to be that guy, right? The European contingent returns all but one player from 2023 and looks the strongest it’s been in quite some time. Winning a road Ryder Cup is few and far between, but on paper this is a roster led by Rory McIlroy that can live up to the challenge. Plus, all of the experts on the same pick never works out. Did I just win this for the U.S. Team?
Winning point:
- Tommy Fleetwood: The good times continue for the 2025 FedExCup Champion. Fleetwood’s a glue guy on the European roster, but also someone they can rely on, with a 7-3-2 record in three Ryder Cups. Luke Donald should slate him later on Sunday for another crowning moment, a month removed from his first TOUR win.
Favorite prop bet:
- Top USA Points Scorer: Scottie Scheffler (+300): The best player in the world at 3-to-1 odds to be the best player on just his team? Don’t mind if I do.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
Winning score:
- U.S. Team, 16-12: Over the last 10 Ryder Cups, only two results (2012 and 2010) have been closer than four points. Scottie Scheffler and company are ready to live up to their pedigree, while newcomers such as Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun and Cameron Young enter with none of the lingering baggage from Rome.
Winning point:
- Justin Thomas: With his undefeated Singles record, Thomas is likely to be slotted in a linchpin role when things come down to the wire Sunday. Look for his trademark low fist pump after delivering the decisive blow.
Favorite prop bet:
- Top Overall Rookie: Cameron Young (+300): The New York native is my quiet pick to dominate at Bethpage Black. Young is among the game’s elite when he’s dialed in off the tee, and he has rediscovered his touch with the putter. Clearing the hurdle of his first win doesn’t hurt the psyche, either.
