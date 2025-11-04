Expert Picks: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Lower holes out from 33 yards for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah
Written by Staff
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for the World Wide Technology Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For live odds, visit. FanDuel.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Mackenzie Hughes (+4500): A proven fall winner, twice over. Hughes isn’t strong off the tee, but he doesn’t need to be in Los Cabos. A strong week on and around the greens could give him a chance for another win.
- Johnny Keefer (+4500): Winning translates. We saw it two weeks ago with Michael Brennan in Utah, now Keefer gets his chance as the newly minted Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in a free-roll start while others around him are sweating 2026 status.
Props
- Nick Dunlap, Top 20 finish (+600): A wide-open venue might be just the tonic for what ails Dunlap, who continues to struggle mightily with the driver but has shown flashes of gains in recent weeks.
- Joel Dahmen, Top 10 finish (+1100): Dahmen has enjoyed his time at Diamante, chasing a T3 finish in 2023 with a T14 result last year. He’s again in need of another strong performance to firm up his status for 2026, but is no stranger to the pressure that the FedExCup Fall can provide.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners
- Nick Taylor (+3500): He’s back in the field, so I’m back on the train. This is Taylor’s first start since August. The only weakness in his game has been his driver. If this course doesn’t value the tee ball as much, I’m just fine with that. He was one of the most undervalued players all season with a win and nine top-20s.
- Justin Lower (+7500): Though his 2025 season hasn’t been as good as recent years, he trended in the right direction with a T3 in Utah. It will also help his confidence that he was T2 here last year.
Props
- Stephan Jaeger, Top 10 (+500): It feels like he’s due for a big week. A lot like Nick Taylor, the driver is the only weakness in the bag. He played well in Utah with a T11.
- Nico Echavarria, Top 20 (+180): He finished ninth in his last start in Japan. He was T6 here last year. He’s seventh this year in Strokes Gained: Putting. Things are lining up for a decent week.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners
- Garrick Higgo (+2200): While he’s not among the six shortest in this market, he was an automatic No. 1 in my Power Rankings. The lefty is absolutely ballin’ right now, so much so that I didn’t even have room in his capsule to share that he finished T6 in his debut here last year. It also doesn’t hurt that he prevailed on Paspalum in April at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Andrew Putnam (+10000): This is an Expert Picks exclusive as he doesn’t appear anywhere else in my preview material. Loyalists probably have had it with my unending support of the 36-year-old, but it’s impossible for him to defy his video-game-like analytics forever. Undeniably one of the shortest off the tee, but magnificent on approach and equal to the task with the putter. In his only prior trip, he closed out a solo fifth in the inaugural with a field-low 62.
Props
- Jackson Suber, Top 20 (+500 @ FanDuel): DraftKings offers a Top 30 at +240, but this rookie doesn’t discriminate, so go ahead and reach. He’s cashed in only five of his last 10 starts but four yielded a top 20 (two top 10s). And among his 11 paydays in 24 starts all season, five were top 20s. He’s a long-hitting, aggressive player who scores best on par 5s. Like Black Desert, where he finished T15, he’s free to let it fly at El Cardonal, which has a full boat of four par 5s.
- Justin Lower, Top 30 (+230 @ DraftKings): Given that he’s the outright among my Sleepers, I’m thrilled to endorse this kind of plus value for this finish. He’s thrived on Paspalum multiple times, and he’s proven to be streaky, so you’re investing in a guy who just finished third at the Bank of Utah Championship, who also has a solo 23rd and a solo second in the first two editions of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff Writer)
Winners
- Michael Brennan (+2700): Brennan’s college coach, Jerry Haas, told me in a phone conversation last week that Brennan was known for getting hot in college and winning in bunches. Brennan is in a months-long heater, now with four wins and two other top-fives in his last seven starts. Why not add another victory?
- Rico Hoey (+1900): We’ve ridden with Hoey at multiple points this fall and he continues to play good golf. Most recently, he was runner-up to Brennan in Utah. He’s on the precipice of a win. We go again.
Props
- Pierceson Coody, Top 10 (+360): In his last three starts, Coody has gone T14-T12-T3, so the Texan is right in line with this bet. He’s also already locked his TOUR card up through the Korn Ferry Tour.
- Johnny Keefer, Top 20 (+185): Named the Korn Ferry Tour’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year last week, Keefer is the first to accomplish the feat since Scottie Scheffler. We’re betting on the talent, plus Keefer (currently 53rd) is trying to crack the top 50 in the OWGR for a Masters bid.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior Content Manager, Social)
Winners
- Max Greyserman (+2000): I’m back on the Greyserman train. Finished runner-up in his last start in Japan, and finished fourth in this event last year. He’s weak points are off the tee and approaches, but Mexico features some of the easiest fairways and greens to hit. He’s due for his first career win, and the fall is made for players like him.
- Rico Hoey (+2200): Top-10 finishes in three of four starts in the FedExCup Fall. Runner up in his last start. Plain and simple, his win is coming, and I will be there for it.
Props
- Taylor Montgomery, Top 10 (+850): I’m sorry, +850 for a top 10? The same guy that finished top 10 a few weeks ago at Sanderson Farms Championship? The second-best putter on TOUR this season at a course with easy fairways and very hittable greens? Yeah, put it on the card.
- Stephan Jaeger, Top European (+850): Another plus +850 that I am loving. His game has been trending in the right direction, and his game is tailor-made for the wide fairway action in Mexico.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.