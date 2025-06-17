Expert Picks: Travelers Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sepp Straka (+3500): Second on TOUR in birdie average, third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. In the midst of a career year and already a winner this year in a Signature Event.
- Bud Cauley (+9000): Still in search of his first PGA TOUR win, but he’s been in the mix a few times already this year and continues to build toward a breakthrough.
Props
- Justin Thomas, Top 5 (+500): JT struggled at the U.S. Open but has had a really strong season in 2025 – outside of the majors. Leading the TOUR in birdie average, which will be a big factor this week.
- Cameron Young, Top 10 (+400): Coming off a strong finish at Oakmont, he returns to the course where he shot 59 a year ago. I don’t think he’ll win, but I think he can contend.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Brian Harman (+9000): His consistency here might be more impressive than any other player at any event on TOUR. If you take out the COVID-19 season, he’s gone T9, T2, T8, T5, T8, T6 since 2018. You’re getting 90/1 for a player who has already won this year and who clearly has an eye for this place.
- Denny McCarthy (+10000): This is the perfect golf course for him, where putting means more and iron play is valued over the driver. He shot a 60 here in the opening round two years ago. If the bounces go his way, he can be in the mix Sunday to get his first win.
Props
- Patrick Cantlay, Top 10 (+210): If there is one thing we CAN figure out about Cantlay, it’s that he thrives at specific courses. This is one of them. He was T5 last year, T4 the year before and had four straight top 15s before that. I’m not worried about his wild inconsistency week-to-week. He thrives at the same courses each year. Ride the wave.
- Akshay Bhatia, Top 10 (+500): I thought about doing this as a top 20 for +200, but I think it’s worth the extra juice. Bhatia has one of the best combos of approach play and putting right now. He’s 25th in SG: Approach and 14th in SG: Putting. The driver has been holding him back this year, but that club means less this week. Let’s not forget about his T3 at THE PLAYERS.
