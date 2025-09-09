Expert Picks: Procore Championship

Ben Griffin (+2500):

If you first like the pool of 10 Ryder Cuppers over the field and then place the same bet on all of them, you’d come out nicely ahead ... as long as Scottie Scheffler (+210) doesn’t prevail. That’d be my strategy, especially since all 10 appear in my

. However, pound for pound, I just love how Griffin marches toward the fire while oozing a perspective that he knows how fortunate (and talented) he is because he’s toiled behind a desk to pay the bills.