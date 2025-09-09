Expert Picks: Procore Championship
Written by Staff
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Patrick Cantlay (+1800): Building on some East Lake momentum with the California native. Cantlay has played Silverado more than most of his Ryder Cup teammates, and he’s got the game to match in wine country – plus ample motivation to end a three-year victory drought.
- Jackson Koivun (a) (+5500): I see Koivun’s name popping up with some frequency in this article, but let’s swing for the fences. This time last year, it was Luke Clanton coming achingly close to a breakthrough TOUR win as an amateur. Koivun certainly has the game to pull it off.
Props:
- Akshay Bhatia, Top 5 finish (+700): I’m bullish on Bhatia this week, but I’m willing to go for more of a high-variance market in search of a better payout. The lefty has a T9 finish here to his credit and a penchant for turning his best weeks into true shots at victory.
- Mark Hubbard, Top 10 finish (+600): Hubbard spent his college years at San Jose State, so he knows the area well. His Napa track record includes four finishes of T21 or better in his last six trips.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners
- Davis Thompson (+5500): For as lackluster as 2025 has been, Thompson has been very good in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (20th). That’s a major plus this week. The fall is an excellent time to turn the page and get back to winning ways.
- Nico Echavarria (+10000): He was a fall superstar last year with a victory, T2, T6 and T11. The unassuming Echavarria has everyone where he wants them.
Props
- Cameron Young, Top 10 (+200): If anyone on the Ryder Cup team still feels like they have something to prove, it’s Young. His worst finish since The Open is 11th. His consistency will continue with a high finish that impresses the captain.
- Mackenzie Hughes, Top 20 (+300): He’s a guy who’s trying to regain the magic. I think he’ll remember those three top-10 finishes he had in the fall of 2024. That included a T4 at Procore.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners
- Ben Griffin (+2500): If you first like the pool of 10 Ryder Cuppers over the field and then place the same bet on all of them, you’d come out nicely ahead ... as long as Scottie Scheffler (+210) doesn’t prevail. That’d be my strategy, especially since all 10 appear in my Power Rankings. However, pound for pound, I just love how Griffin marches toward the fire while oozing a perspective that he knows how fortunate (and talented) he is because he’s toiled behind a desk to pay the bills.
- Cameron Champ (+10000): He’s missed the cut in all four return trips since taking the title here in 2019. While that typically wouldn’t warrant our confidence, what I interpret is an affinity for a tournament at which and on a course on which he knows he’ll feel comfortable. The additional layer is that his game needs to be in order because he’s streaky ... and it is. In his last eight starts, he rattled off one top 10 among four top 20s with 22 red numbers in 26 rounds.
Props
- Emiliano Grillo, Top Rest of World (+700): As of early Tuesday, he’s the shortest of the 19 golfers in this market. The tout is twofold for the Argentine celebrating the 10th anniversary of his PGA TOUR breakthrough victory this week. For one, he’s been streaky throughout his career due to hot and cold putting. That no longer is the case, all the while he’s remained a threat from tee to green. This has elevated his floor and widened the guardrails, which is expected as he enters his prime at 32 years of age. In the last four months, he’s 10-for-11 with a playoff loss and another four top 20s. The other supportive piece is that none of the others in this market present obvious arguments for your wager. In that context, Grillo’s odds are much longer than I expected.
- Ben Griffin & J.J. Spaun both to Finish in the Top 10 (+800): It’s been a minute since I’ve advised on a parlay, so I’ve missed how much fun it is. They’re No. 7 and No. 9 in my Power Rankings, respectively, so this one is a no-brainer. (Individual odds for each for a top 10 are +195.)
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff Writer)
Winners
- Ben Griffin (+2500): Rested after three great performances to end the Playoffs, Griffin is an easy target this week. He no longer has the pressure of trying to play in the Ryder Cup, but he also has the newfound confidence that comes from earning a captain’s pick. That should have him in the right headspace, and his top 25 SG: Tee-to-Green ranking will propel him into contention for win No. 3.
- Sahith Theegala (+11000): Quite the value for Theegala, who won this event two years ago. Theegala told me in an interview last month that his body is fully healthy and he's feeling stronger now than he did before injuring the oblique this winter. There's no form to work off of, but with his talent and history at Silverado, the value here was too hard to pass up.
Props
- Jackson Koivun, Top 10 (+360): The top-five odds were enticing, but with nearly the full U.S. Ryder Cup Team playing, those top spots could be hard to grab. Koivun has had a special summer, earning his TOUR card, notching back-to-back top 10s on TOUR, and playing on a winning Walker Cup team at Cypress Point Club.
- Matt Kuchar, Top 20 (+260): Kuchar has hit this in each of his last three starts at the Procore Championship, so these odds feel a little off. Sure, Kuchar’s game hasn’t been as great this year, but he’s playing this fall, needing good results to improve his 127th position in the FedExCup. That motivation plus course history is enough for me.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior Content Manager, Social)
Winners
- Maverick McNealy (+2500): This is a ‘prove them wrong’ week for McNealy after being passed over for a Ryder Cup Captain’s Pick. This has been a great year for him, and that chip on his shoulder could propel him to a second straight year with a fall victory
- Akshay Bhatia (+3500): Another guy who would like to show the Ryder Cup boys that his time is coming. He finished the 2025 season strong in the playoffs, and as I duck the Ryder Cup members for outrights this week, his name jumps off the page.
Props
- Ben Griffin, Top 10 (+230): The last tune-up before his Ryder Cup debut, Griffin will want to show Captain Keegan Bradley he’s ready for the big time. Combine that with 10 top-15 finishes in his last 12 starts, and he looks ripe for a strong finish in Napa.
- Joel Dahmen, Top 20 (+400): Dahmen is playing with a new caddie and a new sense of urgency for his career. He sits just inside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall to keep his card next year and needs a good few months to maintain it. Top 20s in two of his last three starts make 4/1 an appealing number.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
Winners:
- Patrick Cantlay (+1800): If you are going to pick a member of Bradley’s squad teeing it up at Procore, give me Cantlay. The Californian returns home after turning it on in the Playoffs and nearly bagging a second FedExCup.
- Maverick McNealy (+2700): Looking outside the Ryder Cup tune-up contingent, a possibly spurned McNealy is an attractive option. The first man off Bradley’s list could be playing with a chip on his shoulder on familiar soil. Solo second here in 2022.
Props:
- Jackson Koivun, Top 5 finish (+1100): The No. 1 amateur in the world returns to competition fresh off a victory in the Walker Cup. T11 is his worst finish in his last three starts on TOUR, including a T5 at Wyndham. Potential Nick Dunlap situation developing.
- Cameron Young, Winner W/O Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler (+1200): A fun one on the menu over at Fanduel offers up Young at 12/1 to beat the field minus the biggest sharks in the water at Silverado. Young might be the hottest man in the field coming off T4-11-fifth-win, independent of this favorable prop setup.
