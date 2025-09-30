Expert Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship
PGA TOUR players talk FedExCup Fall
Written by Staff
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for the Sanderson Farms Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Sept. 30. For live odds, visit. FanDuel.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+2200): Going back to the well with a player that I think is due for a win sooner rather than later. The former Stanford standout has four top 25s in his last six starts dating back to a near-miss at the Rocket Classic.
- Keith Mitchell (+4000): Country Club of Jackson has a penchant for rewarding strength off the tee. Mitchell fits the bill, and if the driver cooperates, this could be an opportunity for him to get back on the leaderboard after a lean end to the regular season.
Props:
- Alex Smalley, Top 10 (+360): I don’t love backing Smalley in the outright market, but this is the sort of week where I could envision him fighting for a top-10 result after eight top-25s this season.
- Matti Schmid, Top 10 (+550): The German was the last man into the postseason, and this is a chance to return to TOUR action after a pair of missed cuts in Europe. Look for him to lean on a solid combo of driver and putter this week in Mississippi.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Min Woo Lee (+2200): Since being eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs in Memphis, Lee has posted two solid performances on the DP World Tour with a T5 and a T11. Though the second half of his season has been lackluster, he’s already shown what he can do when he gets on a hot streak.
- Jacob Bridgeman (+4500): I think your betting card should include a first-time winner in every FedExCup Fall event. Bridgeman fits the profile as well as anyone with four top-fives in 2025.
Props:
- Mackenzie Hughes, Top 10 (+400): I will keep saying it. This is going to be a good fall for Hughes. I hit my prop on him at Procore (T7) and am hoping to do it again. He won here three years ago and finished T8 last year.
- Max Homa, Top 20 (+200): We could be seeing signs of a Max Homa turnaround after a top 20 at Procore. Watching his countrymen without him on the biggest stage last week will help light a spark.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners:
- Emiliano Grillo (+3500): The No. 1 in my Power Rankings is tied for eighth-shortest in FanDuel’s market, so I dig the value as much as the player. I was particularly impressed by his closing 66 to finish T4 at the Procore Championship. He fits the archetype for success at The Country Club of Jackson and he’s known for riding a hot streak.
- Sam Stevens (+4500): This is an exclusive because you won’t find him anywhere else in my preview material. He’s had only three top 15s this year, but all are podium finishes, which helped exempt him into all Signature Events in 2026. However, he’s still chasing his first PGA TOUR title, so his goal is singular in Mississippi. Based on his sudden bursts of form, his odds are longer than expected – no complaints about that – but he steps forward as a short-lister to break through in this wide-open field.
Props:
- Top Asian, Rico Hoey (+320): He’s the second-shortest among seven in this market but no one is feelin’ it like he is at the moment. Sits No. 8 in my Power Rankings after a T8 at the Procore Championship. Top on TOUR in greens hit.
- Will there be a Playoff? – YES (+350): This should never be a trend, but it is at the Sanderson Farms, where the past three winners have needed a playoff to prevail. (After requiring playoffs in 2024 and 2025, the Sony Open in Hawaii is the only other stop with an active streak of at least two.)
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff Writer)
Winners:
- Rico Hoey (+3000): He has the ball-striking chops of a top 10 player in the world and has started to find success with his glaring weakness: the putter. With a new look on the greens, he finished in the top 10 at the Procore Championship.
- Nicolai Højgaard (+3000): Motivated by watching the Ryder Cup on the sidelines, the long-hitting Højgaard profiles as a great course fit. We haven’t seen him on TOUR since the Wyndham Championship, but the Dane finished T2 at the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour.
Props:
- Henrik Norlander, Top 10 (+1100): He’s finished in the top 10 here three times in the last five years, with his worst finish still inside the top 30. Norlander has struggled this season, but in a comforting atmosphere, this value is too good to pass up.
- Michael Thorbjornsen, Top 5 (+550): Thought about him as an outright. He’s in form, finished T8 here a year ago, and profiles as an ideal course fit.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Social)
Winners:
- Nicolai Højgaard (+3000): The Dane might have a little extra juice after watching his brother take his Ryder Cup spot last week. He played great in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club with a T4 and T14, and is top 20 on TOUR in Total Strokes Gained. He’s primed for a first TOUR win, and Jackson is a great place to do it.
- Rico Hoey (+3000): Hoey has played some great golf as of late. He looked solid at the Procore with a T9 and has finished in the top 11 in three of his last six starts. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 12th in SG: Approach the Green. He has struggled with the putter but looked much better on the greens in Napa. If he can dial it in a bit more this week, he’ll have a big performance.
Props:
- Davis Thompson, Top 10 (+220): He’s shown good form with back-to-back top-20 finishes. He’s currently 70th in the FedExCup Fall and will look to make a push into the Aon Next 10, the FedExCup Nos. 51-60 who will earn a start in the first two Signature Events of 2025.
- Lanto Griffin, Top 10 (+650): Griffin finished third at the Procore to move to No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall. He needs to keep performing well to stay inside that top 100 and keep his TOUR card as the fall rolls on. Top 25s in three of his last four starts. I think he continues the clutch play as the TOUR winner looks to keep his card.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
Winners:
- Michael Thorbjorsen (+2700): Young gun looking for his first win on a stage that elevates deserving talent. Similar driving profile off the tee as 2024 winner Yu.
- Jacob Bridgeman (+4000): Could cap off his breakthrough season with a win. Available for a huge discount given his performance earlier this year.
Props:
- First Round Leader, Keith Mitchell (+5000): After missing this bus numerous times this year, we are going back to First Round Keith in the Fall.
- Top European, Rasmus Højgaard (+650) and Nicolai Højgaard (+850): Taking both the twins here in a slim field fresh off a trip to Bethpage.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.