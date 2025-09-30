Expert Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship

is tied for eighth-shortest in FanDuel’s market, so I dig the value as much as the player. I was particularly impressed by his closing 66 to finish T4 at the Procore Championship. He fits the archetype for success at The Country Club of Jackson and he’s known for riding a hot streak.

Sam Stevens (+4500):

This is an exclusive because you won’t find him anywhere else in my preview material. He’s had only three top 15s this year, but all are podium finishes, which helped exempt him into all Signature Events in 2026. However, he’s still chasing his first PGA TOUR title, so his goal is singular in Mississippi. Based on his sudden bursts of form, his odds are longer than expected – no complaints about that – but he steps forward as a short-lister to break through in this wide-open field.