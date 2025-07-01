Expert Picks: John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson, Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston win after staying in same house at John Deere Classic
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+3300): Thorbjornsen flashed his potential with a T4 at the Rocket Classic, finishing just one shot out of the playoff. That finish came with elite short-game numbers: top 10 in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and SG: Putting, and 16th in SG: Off the Tee. The John Deere has a history of revealing new stars and Thorbjornsen is next in line for a breakout win.
- Chris Kirk (+3500): Kirk’s return to contention in Detroit was surprising but legitimate, fueled by a sharp approach and around-the-green play. His well-rounded game travels well to TPC Deere Run, and he’s also staying in the famous “Trophy house,” which has hosted the last three champions. He slots in as a strong play in the mid-tier.
Props
- Luke Clanton, Top 20 (+170): The TOUR newcomer impressed in Detroit, hanging tough before a third-round 77 derailed his chances. Clanton finished T2 at the John Deere last year, showing he’s comfortable and confident on this layout. With a softer field and proven course success, he’s a strong play for a top-20 finish at this number.
- Lucas Glover to Miss the Cut (+166): A sentimental favorite as a past champ, Glover simply hasn’t had the consistency. He’s missed the cut in three of his last eight starts, with uninspiring results at no-cut events (T61 at RBC Heritage, T66 at Truist Championship). While a T9 at the Travelers raised eyebrows, there’s still volatility in his game and this plus-money number is too tempting to pass up.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- J.T. Poston (+3000): When in doubt, pick someone who’s staying at the Champions House. I think Poston finds a spark at a place where he has 13 consecutive rounds under 70.
- Nico Echavarria (+6000): He continues to be one of the most underpriced players. I’ll take a chance on a TOUR winner each of the last two years who’s coming off a good week.
Props
- Michael Thorbjornsen, Top 10 (+360): The chatter on Thor has died down over the last few months after bursting onto the scene. Now he’s rounding back into form after a T4 last week. His two appearances at TPC Deere Run were a success, going T17 and T2.
- Sungjae Im, Top South Korean (+150): It’s a three-man market with Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim. Despite his lack of consistency, he has shown waves of good golf in 2025, with a stretch T8, T15, T17, T8 from April to May.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Jason Day (+2200): Day has shown some flashes this year with a T8 at the Masters and a T4 at the Signature Event at Travelers. He’s been great around the greens this year, which is important at TPC Deere Run. Coming in fresh after a week off, he brings some star power to the Quad Cities that should help his confidence if he’s in the mix.
- Chris Gotterup (+4000): I’m staying on the Gotterup train. He had himself in the mix before faltering a bit on Sunday. While his game does fit TPC Deere Run well, this is a big eye-test pick. Love what I’ve seen from the big hitter lately and a week like John Deere should set up for a good performance.
Props
- Aldrich Potgieter, Top 10 (+450): Riding the hot hand of last week’s winner! While it’s not crazy to see a drop-off from a player a week after a win, Potgieter took four weeks off for rest prior to his win at the Rocket Classic. The 20-year-old will be fresh and ready to continue some strong play.
- Chris Kirk, Top 10 (+400): Running it back with another member of last week’s playoff. Kirk is rounding into form coming off his two best starts of the year, and he features one trait the John Deere Classic loves: He’s a Georgia alum. I think we see the Bulldog success continue via a strong Kirk finish.
