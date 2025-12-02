Expert Picks: Hero World Challenge
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for the Hero World Challenge in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler (+140) — Someone’s got to do it.
- Top Five: Billy Horschel (+550) — Amid a relaxed setting, Horschel has some motivation as he needs a few OWGR points to ensure he’ll stay in the top 50 by year-end and qualify for the Masters. Finished T11 in Utah his last time out.
- Head-to-Head: Sepp Straka (-112) over Corey Conners —In a battle of two guys that don’t have a ton of recent form, I’ll side with the Austrian who has never finished outside the top 10 in this event, including a 2023 runner-up.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
- Winner: Keegan Bradley (+1700) — What better way to follow up his Ryder Cup disappointment than with a win? Bradley is as resilient as anyone on TOUR, and it’s easy to forget he has played very good golf the last half of 2025.
- Top Five: Justin Rose (+270) — Rose will end his great 2025 season with a strong showing.
- Head-to-Head: Aaron Rai (-125) over Jordan Spieth — A win and a T3 recently on the DP World Tour have Rai in as good of form as anyone in the field.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
- Winner: Akshay Bhatia (+2500) — With Scottie Scheffler (+140) poised for his third consecutive title at Albany, I’m interpreting the assignment as the greatest ROI beyond the obvious choice. That’s where the lefty enters the chat. Already a winner in The Bahamas (on the Korn Ferry Tour), it’s in a setup like this on which he established himself. Comfort zone city.
- Top Five: Justin Rose (+270) — Gotta endorse Bhatia again here at +290, but having lived at Albany for a long time, the Brit is another bang for the kickback in the middle of the market. It’s not among the historical tracks on which he’s bagged so many victories, but it’s special to him. Rose recorded top fives here in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
- Head-to-Head: Hideki Matsuyama (+110) v. J.J. Spaun —Among the matchups offering plus value, this is the only one that I like in favor of the underdog. Both guys are in form, but I’ll give the 2016 champ the nod on course experience alone.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff writer)
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler (+140) — Terrible odds? Sure. The correct answer? Probably. He hasn’t played since the Ryder Cup, but that’s the same story of the previous two years.
- Top Five: Alex Noren (+260) — One of the few in this field that played regularly this fall, Noren is in tournament shape and played incredibly well. He won twice on the DP World Tour and finished T16 at their season-ending tournament. With only 20 guys in this field, those who are in form and warm automatically get a boost in my book.
- Head-to-Head: Alex Noren (-125) over Chris Gotterup — Riding with the Swede here again, for many of the same reasons as above. Gotterup played just once this fall. Betting it will take some time to knock off the rust while Noren charges ahead.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, social)
- Winner: Cameron Young (+1300) — Finished the 2025 season on a tear with five straight top-11 finishes. The lower stakes and low-key feel of this event in The Bahamas will play in Young’s favor.
- Top Five: Andrew Novak (+500) —Some of the longest odds you’ll find for a top 5 in a 20-man field. Novak has had a great season and got the invite here for a reason. Love him at these odds to finish in the top 5.
- Head-to-Head: Andrew Novak (-115) over Wyndham Clark —Doubling down on my guy. It’s been a down year for Wyndham, so this pick is a fade on Clark as much as it is a nod for Novak.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
- Winner: Akshay Bhatia (+2500) — One of the last additions in the field has been putting on some bulk in the offseason and could be ready to debut some new firepower. Also second in the field in SG: Approach over the last six months.
- Top Five: Keegan Bradley (+220) — Fresh off a dominant day at “The Skins Game,” could this be the start of the Bradley revenge tour?
- Head-to-Head: Billy Horschel (-112) over Wyndham Clark — Taking Horschel here as he looks to return to form against Clark, who has never broken 70 in eight rounds at Albany GC.
