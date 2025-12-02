Expert Picks: Hero World Challenge

Winner: Akshay Bhatia (+2500) — With Scottie Scheffler (+140) poised for his third consecutive title at Albany, I’m interpreting the assignment as the greatest ROI beyond the obvious choice. That’s where the lefty enters the chat. Already a winner in The Bahamas (on the Korn Ferry Tour), it’s in a setup like this on which he established himself. Comfort zone city.

Top Five: Justin Rose (+270) — Gotta endorse Bhatia again here at +290, but having lived at Albany for a long time, the Brit is another bang for the kickback in the middle of the market. It’s not among the historical tracks on which he’s bagged so many victories, but it’s special to him. Rose recorded top fives here in 2017, 2018 and 2019.