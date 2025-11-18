Expert Picks: The RSM Classic

With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.