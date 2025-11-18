Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for The RSM Classic in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Nov. 18. For live odds, visit. FanDuel.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500): Given the demands of this week’s venue, I feel like I’m searching for reasons not to pick Thor. Instead I’ll lean into the GIR leader on TOUR to cap a strong FedExCup Fall with a breakthrough win.
- Bud Cauley (+5000): Cauley has a solid track record at Sea Island, with four top-25 finishes including a year ago. Having made huge strides with his comeback this year, a maiden TOUR win would be a fitting cap to 2025.
Props
- Pierceson Coody, Top 10 (+500): The ironman this year has dutifully split his time between Korn Ferry and the PGA TOUR, with success on both. Another strong week is in store for a player who has finished T31 or better in each of his five starts this fall.
- Kevin Kisner, Top 40 (+260): Kisner is getting the band back together, reuniting with his former longtime caddie for what could be his last TOUR start as a fully exempt member. Former winner here among four top-10s, I think he’s got another good one left at Sea Island.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners
- Alex Smalley (+3500): I started the season picking him frequently, so why not end it that way? Smalley has knocked on the door with two top 5s in his last three starts. Each of the last four champions at The RSM Classic was a first-time winner.
- Sami Valimaki (+6000): He’s charging to end the season, so why not finish it with his first win? He’s inside the top 100 of the FedExCup, so now’s the time to take the next step.
Props
- Denny McCarthy, Top 10 (+360): It's his first event since the BMW Championship. However, this was also his only fall event each of the last two years and he went on to finish T5 and T25 at Sea Island. These are nice odds for one of the most talented players in the field who played pretty good golf over the summer.
- Eric Cole, Top 20 (+280): We’ve seen him getting back into contention this fall with two top 10s in his last four events. Coupling that with his recent results of T15 and T3 here gives me reason to believe he’ll be in the mix.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners
- Vince Whaley (+3000): With odds in this market rising ever-so-gently, there isn’t a prohibitive favorite in the field of 156, so dispersion likely will be wider than usual. That mutes kickbacks but I’ll always endorse the No. 1 in my Power Rankings. Dude has been a dude.
- Camilo Villegas (+15000): With what presents as a wide-open field, I’m compelled to go way down the board for a calculated flier. The Colombian is fresh off a T9 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (where he paced all previous TOUR winners, by the way). The last time he ignited in the FedExCup Fall, he chased a T2 at the World Wide Technology Championship with a victory in Bermuda the following week in 2023.
Props
- Rico Hoey, Top Rest of the World (+470): He’s No. 3 in my Power Rankings and second-shortest among 18 in this market, another three of whom also are in the Power Rankings, but no one has been as consistently strong in the FedExCup Fall as the Filipino. Next stop: the winner’s circle.
- Rico Hoey, Group A Winner (+360): This market at DraftKings slots Hoey as one of the three sharing the longest odds. Both Michael Thorbjornsen and Brian Harman are alongside, while Harris English (+260) and Si Woo Kim (+330) round out the fivesome. Hoey’s surge trumps English’s name recognition and Kim’s poor track record, while Thorbjornsen hasn’t dazzled as much as it might seem. The hedge is to split the unit with Harman and accept the net.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff writer)
Winners
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500): This tournament has served as a springboard for its last two champions — Ludvig Åberg and Maverick McNealy. Thorbjornsen is as talented as either and has continued to play well this fall.
- Johnny Keefer (+7500): The Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year is competing with house money with status already secure. Given his talent and recent track record, this might be the best value you get for a while.
Props
- Chris Kirk, Top 10 (+320): Kirk hasn’t played any Fall events until now, but his three finishes before taking a break were T14-T5-T9.
- Joel Dahmen, Top 10 (+850): He lacks the form, but the motivation is clear. Dahmen needs a top result to keep his card. He did enough at this tournament a year ago. Here’s to him rising to the occasion again.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, social)
Winners
- Mackenzie Hughes (+4500): In three of his last four starts at Sea Island Golf Club, Hughes has two runner-up finishes and a T5. He’s coming off two missed cuts but started the fall with a T7 finish in Napa, and he’s one of the better talents in the field this week. Not overthinking this one.
Props
- Vince Whaley, Top 10 (+410): Pretty decent number here, considering his strong play during the fall with two T3 finishes and his comfort level at Sea Island Golf Club with a T8 and T13 in his last two starts at this event. Not to mention his No. 1 slot in Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings this week!
- Takumi Kanaya, Top 20 (+250): Another hot hand in the fall with top-5 finishes in two of his last four starts. He currently leads the TOUR in Scrambling which will come in handy on both the Plantation and Seaside courses. All things considered, +250 is a nice add to the card.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
Winners
- J.T. Poston (+2500): While he hasn’t played since Sanderson Farms, Poston has no problem showing up and picking off a FedExCup Fall win as we saw in Vegas last year. He finished the regular season strong with T11, T22, T30 to go along with a T29 in Jackson and a T5 last year at Sea Island.
- Alex Smalley (+3500): A premier flusher who ranks elite in nearly every ball-striking category on TOUR, it feels like Smalley has been dancing around a win all season. Moving past a slurry of MCs that began his fall and focusing on the T4 in Japan and the T3 last week.
Props
- Sami Valimaki, Top Nordic (+340): Going with the big Finn here to edge out the likes of Thorbjørn Olesen, Kris Ventura and friends. Elite approach and putting tools have him coming in hot off T2 in Mexico and T18 in Bermuda.
- Michael Brennan, Top 20 (+250): The young powerhouse will have plenty of room to run this week with the wind expected to be dormant along the Lowcountry coast. Eager to show off his skills to a new crop of TOUR regulars, I like him here as a top 20.
