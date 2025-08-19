Expert Picks: TOUR Championship
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks, predictions for TOUR Championship
Written by Staff
Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times for each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
DraftKings odds: Ride Scottie Scheffler or take props at TOUR Championship?
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Tommy Fleetwood (+1400): The Englishman didn’t lose a step after his Memphis near-miss. East Lake suits his style, and now he only needs to top 29 guys for win No. 1.
- Russell Henley (+2000): The Georgia product played well here last year and qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team with room to spare. A win would be a fitting cap to a career year.
Props:
- Maverick McNealy, Top 5 (+500): McNealy feels like an outsider in the Ryder Cup race but has a chance to make one last statement. Coming off a solid BMW result, expect him to fire at a few flags.
- Harry Hall, Top 10 (+220): Great price for one of the hottest players to beat two-thirds of the field. Hall's strong short game will keep him in the mix.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Collin Morikawa (+3000): It’s an unprecedented year with Starting Strokes out the window, so I’m going out on a limb. Morikawa had the low 72-hole score here last year.
- Viktor Hovland (+3000): It would be fitting if his wildly inconsistent season ended on a high note. Like Morikawa, Hovland has also had success at East Lake as the 2023 FedExCup champion.
Props:
- Cameron Young, Top 5 (+400): It’s a new, nothing-to-lose mentality for Young. Since his win at the Wyndham Championship, he's gone fifth and 11th in the Playoffs events. He's also motivated to make the Ryder Cup.
- Akshay Bhatia, Top 10 (+250): Bhatia has shown serious signs of life in these past two weeks, finishing on the bubble at No. 30 at BMW.
