Expert Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship
ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings. Additionally, Bolton previews his 'Perfect 30' lineup, representing the 30 golfers projected to advance to the TOUR Championship and their final outcome once they get there. Check out his lineup and set your own in this season's "Perfect 30 presented by LocaliQ."
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Viktor Hovland (+3000): TPC Southwind requires ball-striking prowess, and Hovland should be able to deliver. A winner earlier this year on another ball-striking venue (Innisbrook), just look back to two years ago to remember how Hovland can heat up in the Playoffs.
- Russell Henley (+3000): A winner earlier this year at Bay Hill, Henley has the ball-striking chops to shine in Memphis and put an exclamation point on what could be a career season.
Props:
- Daniel Berger, Top 5 (+850): So much has changed for Berger in the last year; now he has earned a chance to return to a course where he has a third-place showing, along with a pair of wins.
- Aaron Rai, Top 10 (+210): Rai is second on TOUR in driving accuracy, and finding the fairways is of huge importance at TPC Southwind. Showed plenty of game in defense of his Wyndham title last week.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Russell Henley (+3000): Four straight top 10s for Henley, two in Signature Evens and two in majors. He also sits in fifth in total strokes gained on the season and has a pair of top 10s in past appearances at TPC Southwind. I’m feeling a second win on the season for Henley.
- Hideki Matsuyama (+3200): We’re going with a title defense here from Matsuyama. Ten of his last 13 rounds have been sub-70 performances, and he’s seemed to have found something as of late. The comfort of a course where he recently won could be the factor that gets him back in the winner’s circle
Props:
- Chris Gotterup, Top 10 (+360): Another hot hand with three straight top 10s, including a win. And Gotterup is battling to earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team, where the Rutgers alum will feel close ties to Bethpage. With strong recent play plus the motivation of the Ryder Cup, I see Gotterup notching a fourth straight top 10
- Keegan Bradley, Top 20 (+130): Big stretch ahead for Captain Bradley if he wants to be a playing captain at the Ryder Cup (which we know he does). He sits at 10th in the Ryder Cup rankings, but a competitor like Bradley will want to remove any questions if he wants to go that route. He can do that with strong performance throughout the Playoffs, starting this week in Memphis.
