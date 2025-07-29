Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
2 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from Wyndham Championship
Written by Staff
Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners:
- Si Woo Kim (+3500): The 2016 champ has struggled in recent weeks but has a tendency for saving some of his best stuff for Sedgefield, including four top-five finishes.
- Andrew Novak (+6500): A bit of a local angle for Novak, who has plenty of experience in this part of the country and remains in the midst of the best season of his career.
Props:
- Adam Scott, Top-10 Finish (+550): The Aussie needs a big week to make the postseason and has cracked the top 10 in two of his last three starts in Greensboro.
- Bud Cauley, Top-20 Finish (+280): Cauley’s stock has cooled since the spring, but this is still a solid setup for his game and a venue where he has finished T22 or better four times before.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winners:
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000): We’re going with the chalk, but with good reason. Coming in with three straight top-10 finishes and back-to-back top-fives, he's gaining nearly 1.5 strokes total across his last five starts. He’s currently No. 43 in the FedExCup standings and looking to make a late push into that top 30 that will head to the TOUR Championship. A win would do just that for Fitzy.
- Nico Echavarria (+10000): It’s a simple as this: 100/1 odds on Echavarria in this field is incredibly juicy. He’s a guy who’s proven he can compete on the big stage with top guns, and despite some tough weeks, he has shown some promising golf throughout the season. I recommend a sprinkle.
Props:
- Nicolai Højgaard, Top 10 (+550): After finishing T4 and T14 in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Højgaard has climbed to be THE bubble boy right now, sitting at No. 71 in the FedExCup and just one spot out of heading to Memphis next week. Between the recent strong play and it being his final chance to get into the postseason, I think he shows up for the challenge.
- Gary Woodland, to make the cut (-140): Four straight made cuts for Woodland entering the final week of the season, with a top 20 last week after four sub-70 rounds. He is currently also just outside of the postseason bubble, sitting at No. 75 in the FedExCup, so he’ll need at least a solo-25th finish at Wyndham to leap those five spots. 2024 was a trying year for Woodland after his brain tumor, so getting him back in the postseason picture is one to root for.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.