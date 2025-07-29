Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship

After finishing T4 and T14 in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Højgaard has climbed to be THE bubble boy right now, sitting at No. 71 in the FedExCup and just one spot out of heading to Memphis next week. Between the recent strong play and it being his final chance to get into the postseason, I think he shows up for the challenge.

Gary Woodland, to make the cut (-140):

Four straight made cuts for Woodland entering the final week of the season, with a top 20 last week after four sub-70 rounds. He is currently also just outside of the postseason bubble, sitting at No. 75 in the FedExCup, so he’ll need at least a solo-25th finish at Wyndham to leap those five spots. 2024 was a trying year for Woodland after his brain tumor, so getting him back in the postseason picture is one to root for.