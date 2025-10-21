Expert Picks: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
'The Early Card' for Bank of Utah Championship on 'The Drop'
Written by Staff
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for the Bank of Utah Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Oct. 21. For live odds, visit. FanDuel.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Rico Hoey (+2500): The ball-striking remains elite. Now it boils down to whether Hoey can tread water on the greens. He’s been doing more of that lately, with two top-10s in his last three starts.
- Alex Smalley (+3500): Coming off a T4 finish in Japan and heading to a course where he finished T25 last year with all four rounds in the 60s. Smalley fought through a learning curve to start banking top-10 finishes, but a maiden win may be within reach.
Props
- Vince Whaley Top 10 (+550): Whaley has used the FedExCup Fall to take great strides toward securing his 2026 status, notably a T3 in Mississippi. Now he can swing freely as he passes six months without a missed cut.
- Ryan Gerard Top 10 after Round 1 (+550): Gerard is 11th on TOUR this season in opening-round scoring average (68.96) and isn’t sweating the top-100 bubble thanks to his win at the Barracuda this summer.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+1600): I think it’s worth it to continue riding with Thor, especially at this moment. He’s close to that first win. I’d argue he’s the most talented player in the field. I just picked him in Japan, where he finished third. It’s time to stay stubborn. This will happen eventually. Pick him when the signs are there.
- Stephan Jaeger (+4500): He held the 36-hole lead here last year. The driver is his weakness, but these were the second-easiest fairways to hit on TOUR in 2024. If his putter is on, he will have a good chance.
Props
- Top Rest of the World, Rico Hoey (+500): If you want to get the hot hand on your card, this is the market to get your bang for your buck. Hoey needs to beat 16 players here, highlighted by Jason Day, Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo and Aldrich Potgieter.
- Doug Ghim, Top 20 (+240): Ghim is one of the best players in the field in S.G. Tee-To-Green. He’ll continue to set himself up with birdie chances. The question is whether he can make enough putts. Even if he’s not hot on the greens, he’ll strike the ball well enough to stay in contention.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+1600): Now that he’s found open road following bouts with injuries and related concerns dating back to his days at Stanford, it’s only a matter of when, not if, he wins on the PGA TOUR. With four top-four finishes in the last six months, including a solo third at the Baycurrent Classic, he was an easy No. 1 for my Power Rankings.
- Matt McCarty (+2500): The No. 2 in my Power Rankings arrives for his first title defense on the PGA TOUR with a head of steam, so who better than the only guy ever to win the tournament to do it again! The last guy to record his first two wins at the same event in consecutive years is K.H. Lee at the 2021 and 2022 editions of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, so it’s not as infrequent as you might think.
Props
- Dylan Wu, Top 40 (+140): Thanks to DraftKings for this market. Fishing for plus money in it is for the deft, so it’s my kind of challenge. Saddled with conditional status on the PGA TOUR this year, Wu was restricted from the jump, but he moonlighted on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished inside the top 40 in each of his last three appearances, the last two of which were earlier this month. Also made the cut at Black Desert last year, so he’s not a stranger.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Group C Winner (+300): This DraftKings offer pits the South African against four others, all of whom have slightly longer odds. Each of the others presents a variation of firepower, but he rose for top 10s in the last two stops of the FedExCup Fall. It’s why he’s No. 4 in my Power Rankings.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff Writer)
Winners
- Taylor Montgomery (+7500): Quietly playing better in recent months, Montgomery dropped down to the Korn Ferry Tour after missing the FedExCup Playoffs and finished runner-up in the circuit’s Utah event. He also finished T6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Montgomery grew up in nearby Las Vegas and played at UNLV. With his current form, he will be plenty comfortable with the setting and the style of play.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3500): In good form with back-to-back top 10s, his odds don’t quite reflect that, so let’s take that value. The South African is still trying to jump into the top 60 to earn Signature Event spots for 2026. He’s among the most talented in the field and could pick off his first career TOUR win.
Props
- Gordon Sargent Top 10 (+2000): Sargent doesn’t have much to show for in form, though he made the cut at Sanderson Farms, but he is a top course fit per the PGA TOUR modeling. At the value for a top-10, that’s enough for a dart throw.
- William Mouw Top 20 (+200): Mouw has hit this prop in three of his last four starts. He also finished fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour event in Utah last year. The Californian should be comfortable at Black Desert and should be in line to hit this again.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
Winners
- Davis Thompson (+2200): Sitting 75th in the FedExCup standings, Thompson tees it up eyeing a move into the Aon Next 10. Been a steady performer since the Wyndham Championship with finishes of T11, T19 and T21, along with five top-25s in his last eight starts. Ranked inside the top 15 off the tee, he has plenty of skill to dominate this resort course. Just needs the putter to get the memo.
- Sam Ryder (+7000): After dipping outside the top 100 in June, Ryder has responded with three top-20 finishes and five made cuts in his last six starts to climb to 106th in points, and boy does he need them. Flashed early form with a share of the first-round lead at the Sanderson Farms and hasn’t missed a cut since the ISCO. Definitely a long shot, but one I can't help rooting for.
Props
- Patrick Fishburn Top 20 (+280): Eight straight made cuts for the Utah native, who returns to familiar territory and brings one of the biggest power games on TOUR. Nearly 3-to-1 for a Top 20 is solid value for the former BYU cougar, likely still vibing off another Holy War win.
- Stephan Jaeger, Top German (+135): Just three Germans tee it up this week, and Jaeger’s track record here gives him the edge. Last year’s runner-up gets plus money to beat Thomas Rosenmueller and Jeremy Paul, and despite not being in the most inspiring form, his experience makes him the favorite in this trio.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.