Expert Picks: Rocket Classic

With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Harry Hall (+3300): Detroit Golf Club isn’t about creating birdie chances; it’s about converting them. In a week where low scores will be prevalent, I’m banking on Hall, who is second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and riding five straight top-25 finishes
- Taylor Moore (+6000): A previous winner on TOUR who is struggling with form, Moore always seems to find it in the 3-1-3. Three starts, three top-10 finishes. Expect him to factor again this week.
Props
- Cameron Young, Top 10 finish (+320): He might not win, but he’ll likely factor. Top-five finishes at TPC Toronto and Oakmont preceded a slow week in Connecticut, but he’s been T6 or better here in both appearances.
- Morikawa/Cantlay/Young/Hall, all to make cut (+140): Four of the top seven on the odds board, but all names that I expect to still see on the weekend, given their current form and course history.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ben Griffin (+2200): I have concerns about picking every other player near the top of this odds board. So I’m picking the guy who is still on a heater and still wants to prove he deserves a Ryder Cup spot. Nobody in this field has been playing better golf over the last six weeks.
- Wyndham Clark (+4000): Is Wyndham showing signs of turning things around? In just the last three events, he has three rounds of 66 and one 64. I think he can use the driver as a weapon to create a lot of easier looks into the greens. It helps that he already has a T8 in Detroit.
Props
- Hideki Matsuyama, Top 10 (+330): At some point, the Hideki “slump” has to turn around. He’s still top 25 on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. That will give him plenty of chances to rack up birdies this week and sneak into the top 10.
- Taylor Moore, Top 20 (+250): If you look at the summer events for Taylor Moore, one tournament is not like the others. Among the events Moore played in June and July the last two years, he has seven missed cuts, a T68, a T4 and a T10. Guess where both the T4 and T10 came? He has a knack for this place even if he’s not playing well.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Cameron Young (+2800): Will I look back and regret this next week? There’s a very good chance. But with this field and some recent strong play from Young, I may look back and say, "I was tailing when Cameron Young finally won."
- Chris Gotterup (+5500): He’s gained 1.5 strokes on the field across his last five starts, and has posted six top 25s in his last nine starts. It feels like Gotterup is right on the cusp of a huge week.
Props
- Max Greyserman, Top 10 (+400): His 17 of 19 made cuts and eight top 25s have only translated into one top 10 this season, but I think a field and course like the Rocket Classic could set up nicely for Greyserman to jump into his second top 10 of 2025.
- Ben Griffin, Top 10 (+260): This feels like it could be minus money this week. Top 10s in four of his last five starts, missing out with a T14 last week at a Signature Event. I think he keeps the hot streak going and easily cracks the top 10 in Detroit.
