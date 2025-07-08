Expert Picks: See who our experts like for Genesis Scottish Open, ISCO Championship
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winner: Genesis Scottish Open
- Ryan Fox (+6500): Already a winner twice this year, the burly Kiwi can lean on his driver and has ample links experience with a prior win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and a playoff loss at the Amgen Irish Open.
Winner: ISCO Championship
- Mark Hubbard (+2800): After a T13 at the Rocket Classic just two weeks ago, Hubbard has finished T12 or better in two other Additional Events this year.
Props: Genesis Scottish Open
- Tommy Fleetwood, Top 10 (+240): Not going to bank on him getting that long-awaited first TOUR win, but I fully expect him in the mix on a course where he’s been T4 and T6 over the last three years.
- Justin Rose, Top 20 (+320): The former world No. 1 took an early trip this week to Royal Portrush, and he was a runner-up at The Open last year. He’s got all the shots necessary for links life despite a recent run of rough form.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner: Genesis Scottish Open
- Justin Thomas (+3500): Get JT off the hardest golf courses lately and he’s lights out. He’s been falling down the odds boards because of poor finishes at majors. Let’s not forget about the win and the six other top 10s he has this season. He shot a 62 in the opening round here a year ago.
Winner: ISCO Championship
- Beau Hossler (+3000): Get these guys on a new course and let the natural talent rise to the top. Hossler’s coming off a T11 at the John Deere Classic last week.
Props: Genesis Scottish Open
- Tommy Fleetwood, Top 10 (+250): I thought about a juicy top five for +500 here, but this feels more comfortable. Fleetwood already has two top 10s on this course, and he’s never been more motivated to be on a leaderboard after what happened in Connecticut. With how consistent his game is right now, getting him across the pond will only help.
- Taylor Pendrith, Top 20 (+260): We’re starting to see Pendrith randomly appear on leaderboards lately. His worst finish in his last five events is T38. That stretch includes a T5 at the PGA Championship and a T12 at the Memorial.
