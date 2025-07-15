Expert Picks: See who our experts like for The British Open, Barracuda Championship
Key stats for making picks at The Open Championship
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the TOUR Championship.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for each tournament in this week's double edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winner: The Open
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000): The Englishman finished T40 at the Masters and basically hasn’t slowed down since. Top-10 results in his last two starts, including a T4 in Scotland, show he’s ready for another major on a course where he was T20 in 2019.
Winner: Barracuda
- Austin Eckroat (+4500): A proven TOUR winner who has made seven straight cuts, highlighted by a T11 at the John Deere Classic in his most recent start.
Props: The Open
- Justin Rose, Top 10 (+650): Twice a runner-up, including last year at Royal Troon. Rose has been feast-or-famine this year but enters off a great final round in Scotland and still has an eye toward the majors.
- Viktor Hovland, Round 1 Under 70.5 (-120): I like Hovland to break par in the opener, given he’s second on TOUR in SG: Approach and coming off a T11 finish in Scotland.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner: The Open
- Rory McIlroy (+700): I’m sticking with my adage of not forcing a pick with higher odds, trying to rationalize why I think they can beat McIlroy. Last week’s T2 was the perfect result for him, leading up to the course he wants to win on.
Winner: Barracuda
- Emiliano Grillo (+2800): The playoff loss at the John Deere a few weeks back has him hungry and confident he can get back in the winner’s circle.
Props: The Open
- Wyndham Clark, Top 20 (+400): Clark is starting to show consistency week-to-week. He’s logged Top 20 finishes in two out of three events for the first time this season. Falling from the top of the leaderboard last week will be fuel for a good finish.
- Viktor Hovland, Top 10 (+330): The Open has been his most consistent major with recent finishes of T13, T4 and T12. It’s truly a second-shot golf course this week. Hovland ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winner: The Open
- Viktor Hovland (+3000): It’s been a solid year all around for Hovland, highlighted by ranking second in SG: Approach the Green. His third-place finish at the U.S. Open will bolster his confidence this week. It’s time for Hovland to get a major under his belt.
Winner: Barracuda
- Ryan Gerard (+2200): It’s been an extremely consistent year for Gerard, featuring three top 10s and a runner-up finish. An Additional Event like the Barracuda sets up great for first-time winners, and this one feels tailor-made for Gerard.
Props: The Open
- Rory McIlroy, Round 1 Score Over 69.5 (-110): Even when he wins them, Rory’s first rounds in majors always seem to feature a bit of trouble. I’m banking on that trend continuing, even in Northern Ireland.
- Russell Henley, Top 10 (+500): Three consecutive top 10s for Henley entering this week, including one at the U.S. Open. Combine that with a pretty generous number at 5/1, and this feels like a great bet to add to the card.
