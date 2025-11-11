Expert Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
'The Early Card' for Butterfield Bermuda Championship on 'The Drop'
Written by Staff
With the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore concluding for the season at the TOUR Championship and set to return for the start of 2026, for the seven FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups that they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Nov. 11. For live odds, visit. FanDuel.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sami Valimaki (+3300): His runner-up in Mexico was his second T2 in his last five worldwide starts. A breakthrough could be coming for the Finn, who ranks inside the top 20 in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting this season.
- Adam Svensson (+10000): The Canadian is next to last on apex height on TOUR, which is a big plus this week on a venue where the winds could whip. A former fall winner on TOUR, Svensson showed some signs of life last week with a T21 finish in Mexico.
Props
- Justin Lower, Top 10 (+600): A T3 in Utah was followed by a brush with contention in Mexico before fading over the weekend. Lower has a piercing ball flight that will be helpful in the Bermuda breeze this week.
- David Ford, Top 20 (+320): The PGA TOUR University alum seems to have found his footing after a string of missed cuts. Buoyed by three straight solid fall results, including a T3 finish in Utah, expect him to hang this weekend.
David Ford breaks down his swing at World Wide Technology
CHRIS BREECE (Senior producer, Golfbet)
Winners
- Vince Whaley (+3500): Consistent ball striking will be the key in windy Bermuda. Whaley hasn’t missed a cut since early April. He also has an affinity for the course with finishes of T5, T7 and T8 here. He’d also check off the "fall first-time winner” box.
- Carson Young (+7000): We continue to see his name on leaderboards, most recently last weekend in Mexico with a T6. I like this number for a player who is in form.
Props
- Justin Lower, Top 20 (+260): Lower’s four results in Bermuda are T5, T20, T8 and T17. Clearly, he is more comfortable here than most players. He’s also played well recently with a T3 in Utah. This is a great number for a Top 20!
- Matt Kuchar, End of Round 1 Top 10 (+500): Kuchar’s last five opening rounds have gone 65-68-68-66-65. Many players will be going low early, but expect Kuchar to be one of them.
ROB BOLTON (Golfbet Insider)
Winners
- Nico Echavarria (+2200): You know when a talent has a lot to offer when I couldn’t make room beside him atop my Power Rankings that his first PGA TOUR title was also on a seaside course on an island. He turned that trick at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023. It was on paspalum, but the Colombian has also contended on Bermudagrass multiple times.
- Patrick Rodgers (+2500): The No. 4 in my Power Rankings is in the bull’s-eye of converging trends. With top 10s in the last three editions of the tournament and a T6 in Mexico, his only headwind is that he’s still winless on the PGA TOUR in 307 starts as a professional. Even for fans who are most familiar with his career, it still may present as shocking that he’s never ranked inside the top 70 of the Official World Golf Ranking. It’s a model of consistency, but he’d probably be the favorite if he had lifted at least one trophy.
Props
- Patrick Rodgers and Matti Schmid both to Finish in the top 10 (+1200): This tasty treat at FanDuel is a no-brainer, at least in the context of my Power Rankings, in which you’ll find Schmid at No. 2. The line for both to finish inside the top five is +3500, but you’re on your own with that.
- Adam Svensson, Top Canadian (+190): The ball-striker is fresh off a steady T21 in Mexico and he finished T22 in his only prior trip to Port Royal in 2021. Ben Silverman (+115) is on a mini-heater with a T3 and a T21 in the last two PGA TOUR stops, so that’s crushing his value and he’s a debutant. The scuffling Adam Hadwin (+220) is the only other Canuck in the field.
PAUL HODOWANIC (Staff writer)
Winners
- Matt Kuchar (+4000): He’s quietly racking up solid result after solid result, with four top 10s in his last five starts. Kuchar’s low ball flight should give him an advantage in the inevitably windy conditions. Fighting to keep his TOUR card for his 19th season.
- David Lipsky (+8000): Lipsky has had an unspectacular but solid fall, making the cut in his last four starts. His track record in Bermuda is better than that, though — T9-T13 in his last two starts. That’s enough to take a flier on this number. Plus Lipsky, currently 101st in the FedExCup standings, needs a stellar week. Why not win it?
Props
- Mark Hubbard, Group D winner (+350): The second-highest odds in his group feel out of whack for Hubbard, who has finished T3-T20 in his last two trips to Bermuda. The key will be getting off to a good start. Hubbard has shot 73 or worse in each of his last three first rounds.
- Rico Hoey and Pierceson Coody, Top 10 Finish parlay (+1100): Both have rightly settled as tournament favorites. There’s not much value in their outrights at this point, but coupling them up for top 10s is intriguing enough given their recent run of form.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, social)
Winners
- Patrick Rodgers (+4000): The low scoring at Bermuda is made for a first-time TOUR winner. Rodgers has three consecutive top-10 finishes at the event and is coming off a T6 in Mexico. He has come close to the winner's circle multiple times in his career, but it’s time for the former college phenom to enter it.
- Matti Schmid (+3000): Another guy on the cusp of his first TOUR win. Five top-10 finishes on the year, including a runner-up and a T8 last week. He’s shown he can play well in windy conditions, and Bermuda will bring plenty of that.
Props
- Pierceson Coody, Top 10 (+290): Two T3 finishes in his last 5 starts, and a T12 finish in Bermuda last year. He’s currently first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and can bomb and gouge his way to a top-10 finish at a short course like Bermuda
- Vince Whaley, Top 10 (+360): Finished in the top 10 in his last three visits to Bermuda. He also has top-20 finishes in two of his last four starts, including a T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Given those two facts, +360 feels like a good number to take.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital content manager)
Winners
- Eric Cole (+3500): Cole thrives on windy, tropical setups and knows how to handle bermudagrass better than most. With top-10 finishes in two of his last three, his form is peaking at the right time. The short, positional test at Port Royal suits his precision-based game perfectly.
- Chad Ramey (+3000): Ramey’s strengths fit the Bermuda blueprint. He won’t overpower a course with distance, but his elite putting and tidy wedge play make up for it. Coming off a T2 last week, expect that momentum to carry over into contention and potentially, the winner’s circle.
Props
- Vince Whaley (-125) over Alex Smalley, 72-hole match bet: Whaley comes into Bermuda with 17 straight made cuts, including a T17 last week in Mexico. He returns to the friendly confines of personally his most profitable event, while Smalley, meanwhile, has missed four of his last five cuts.
- Patrick Rodgers and Matti Schmid both to Finish in the top 10 (+1200): A fun longshot combo on FanDuel with two players trending upward. Schmid has finished T14 and T8 in his last three starts, plus a solo third here in 2023, while Rodgers has earned more money at this tournament than any non-winner in its history. At 12-to-1, this duo offers strong upside for a shared top-10 run.
