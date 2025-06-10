Expert Picks: 125th U.S. Open
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through this week's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Xander Schauffele (+2200): No one has a more consistent record in this event since 2017. The big question will be the driver, but if that club cooperates, he’ll be in the mix for a third major title.
- Sepp Straka (+4500): In the midst of a career year and heading to a venue that should play into his ball-striking strengths. His third-place showing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and win last month in Philadelphia showed that he’s ready to compete on tough venues against strong fields.
Props
- Russell Henley, Top 10 (+400): When things get tough, Henley tends to rise up the leaderboard. A winner this year in tough conditions at Bay Hill, he’s been T14 or better three of the last four years in this event.
- Hideki Matsuyama, Top Asian (+300): Matsuyama has a solid U.S. Open record, with eight finishes of T21 or better in 12 career starts. His biggest threat on paper in this nine-man market might be Sunjgae Im, who historically has struggled in this event.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Xander Schauffele (+2200): I find it impossible to pass on Schauffele when he’s 22/1 for a tournament where he’s been inside the top seven in five of the last seven years, and inside the top 15 all eight times he’s played. If he keeps the driver in play, he’ll be in the mix Sunday.
- Keegan Bradley (+8000): Total Driving is a big stat this week. Bradley seems to have found a groove off the tee, ranking well above average in both distance and accuracy. Add in a T7 at the Memorial and a T8 at the PGA Championship and he sounds as good as any longshot on paper.
Props
- Ludvig Åberg, Top 10 (+330): At a place where driving will be paramount, I like Åberg to flirt with the top of the leaderboard throughout the week. He’s shown the ability to go low in his last two events, and I think he’s getting closer to the top of his game.
- Nick Taylor, Top 20 (+350): He’s become quite consistent with four top 20s in his last five starts. While he’s not gaining strokes on the field off the tee, he is very straight with the driver, ranking 17th in accuracy.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior social content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+2500): The driver has been about the only consistent part of his game this season, but that’s crucial this week. His last five rounds have all been sub-69, so I’m hoping he’s found something recently. If he dials the irons back in, he could be a problem this week.
- Collin Morikawa (+2500): We’ve all seen the rough at Oakmont videos. Morikawa is second this season in Driving Accuracy and continues to be one of the best iron players in the world. If he stays in the fairways and avoids those big numbers, I see him right in the mix this week.
Props
- Ben Griffin, Top 10 (+500): Riding the hot hand here. Three straight top 10s, including a win, a runner-up, and his first major top 10 at Quail Hollow. Let’s run it back.
- Taylor Pendrith, Top 20 (+270): One of the best drivers of the ball this year, ranking fourth in SG: Off-the-Tee. Fresh off a T5 at the PGA Championship, I think we get another solid week out of Pendrith
