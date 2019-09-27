Friday, January 10, 2020
The First Look
The First Look: The American Express
New for 2020, Phil Mickelson will not only be playing in The American Express but he will also be serving as tournament host and his charity, The Mickelson Foundation, will be the host organization.read more
Friday, January 03, 2020
The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii
Justin Thomas, who zipped into the PGA TOUR’s record books with a decisive win three years ago, headlines the first full-field event of the calendar year.read more
Saturday, December 28, 2019
The First Look: Sentry Tournament of Champions
With the holiday season in the rearview, the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season gets going again next week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.read more
Friday, November 15, 2019
The First Look: The RSM Classic
The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season wraps up next week at The RSM Classic.read more
Friday, November 08, 2019
The First Look: Mayakoba Golf Classic
Matt Kuchar defends his title this week in Mexico after finding the winner’s circle on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2014.read more
Friday, October 25, 2019
The First Look: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
The PGA TOUR’s Asia Swing concludes with the 15th World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. This is the 11th time the tournament will be contested as part of the WGC calendar.read more
The First Look: Bermuda Championship
The PGA TOUR will head to Bermuda next week for the first-ever Bermuda Championship.read more
Friday, October 11, 2019
The First Look: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
The PGA TOUR heads to Korea next week for the third edition of THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the first of three events in a row in Asia.read more
Friday, October 04, 2019
The First Look: Houston Open
After an adjustment to the PGA TOUR schedule, the Houston Open returns after an 18-month break with a new spot during the season.read more
Friday, September 27, 2019
The First Look: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Brooks Koepka, making his 2019-20 PGA TOUR season debut, joins early-season winners Joaquin Niemann and Sebastián Muñoz in Las Vegas for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.read more