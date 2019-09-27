×
Friday, January 10, 2020

The First Look: The American Express

The First Look: The American Express

New for 2020, Phil Mickelson will not only be playing in The American Express but he will also be serving as tournament host and his charity, The Mickelson Foundation, will be the host organization.

Friday, January 03, 2020

The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii

The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii

Justin Thomas, who zipped into the PGA TOUR’s record books with a decisive win three years ago, headlines the first full-field event of the calendar year.

Saturday, December 28, 2019

The First Look: Sentry Tournament of Champions

The First Look: Sentry Tournament of Champions

With the holiday season in the rearview, the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season gets going again next week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Friday, November 15, 2019

The First Look: The RSM Classic

The First Look: The RSM Classic

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season wraps up next week at The RSM Classic.

Friday, November 08, 2019

The First Look: Mayakoba Golf Classic

The First Look: Mayakoba Golf Classic

Matt Kuchar defends his title this week in Mexico after finding the winner’s circle on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2014.

Friday, October 25, 2019

The First Look: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

The First Look: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

The PGA TOUR’s Asia Swing concludes with the 15th World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. This is the 11th time the tournament will be contested as part of the WGC calendar.

The First Look: Bermuda Championship

The First Look: Bermuda Championship

The PGA TOUR will head to Bermuda next week for the first-ever Bermuda Championship.

Friday, October 11, 2019

The First Look: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

The First Look: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

The PGA TOUR heads to Korea next week for the third edition of THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the first of three events in a row in Asia.

Friday, October 04, 2019

The First Look: Houston Open

The First Look: Houston Open

After an adjustment to the PGA TOUR schedule, the Houston Open returns after an 18-month break with a new spot during the season.

Friday, September 27, 2019

The First Look: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

The First Look: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Brooks Koepka, making his 2019-20 PGA TOUR season debut, joins early-season winners Joaquin Niemann and Sebastián Muñoz in Las Vegas for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

