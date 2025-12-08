The First Look: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

FIELD NOTABLES: Doug Ghim is the highest-ranked player in the field and missed out on his TOUR card after finishing 113th in the FedExCup Fall... Adam Hadwin, who finished 47th in the FedExCup in 2024, tees up in Ponte Vedra having reached the FedExCup Playoffs for the last decade... Lanto Griffin, last year's Final Stage winner, is in the field after coming up just short to Scottie Scheffler at the Procore Championship earlier this fall... Five-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas highlights a host of golfers teeing up with TOUR titles to their name.