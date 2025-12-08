The First Look: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It's the final chance for golfers to achieve their dream and play on the PGA TOUR for 2026. The last five cards will be awarded at Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which gets underway on Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. A two-course rotation of the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club once again serves as the host venues.
A field of 176 players will play two rounds on each course, with the top five finishers (not including ties) earning PGA TOUR membership for 2026. In the event of a tie and new for this year, a hole-by-hole playoff will be conducted to determine the final spot(s), as, unlike past years, only five cards will be awarded.
FIELD NOTABLES: Doug Ghim is the highest-ranked player in the field and missed out on his TOUR card after finishing 113th in the FedExCup Fall... Adam Hadwin, who finished 47th in the FedExCup in 2024, tees up in Ponte Vedra having reached the FedExCup Playoffs for the last decade... Lanto Griffin, last year's Final Stage winner, is in the field after coming up just short to Scottie Scheffler at the Procore Championship earlier this fall... Five-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas highlights a host of golfers teeing up with TOUR titles to their name.
Eight players in the Final Stage field earned performance benefits from previous stages of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. First Stage medalists (and ties) earned membership for the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas Season and will be subject to the first reshuffle (occurs after sixth event – Inter Rapidismo Golf Championship), while Second Stage medalists (and ties) earned membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Season and will be subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event – Colonial Life Charity Classic).
Second Stage medalists
- Valdosta, Georgia (Kinderlou Forest Golf Club) – Ryan Burnett
- Dothan, Alabama (Robert Trent Jones – Highlands / Marshwood) – Sam Choi
- Savannah, Georgia (The Landings Golf & Athletic Club – Deer Creek) – Hunter Eichhorn
- Tucson, Arizona (The Club at Starr Pass – Gamber / Pioneer) – Tyler Leach, James Song
- Palm Coast, Florida (Hammock Beach Conservatory) – Nick Gabrelcik
First Stage medalists
- West Palm Beach, Florida (The Preserve at Ironhorse) – Andrew Kozan
- Henryville, Indiana (Champions Pointe Golf Club) – RJ Manke
- Lincoln, Nebraska (Wilderness Ridge Country Club) – Travis Smyth
WHAT THEY ARE PLAYING FOR:
Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will also determine 2026 eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas. Performance benefits available at Final Stage are as follows:
- Top Five Finishers: PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season
- Next 40 Finishers and Ties: Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (occurs after 14th event), and any remaining finishers being subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event)
- All Remaining Finishers: Conditional membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season and subject to the reshuffle (first reshuffle occurs after sixth event); membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the 2026 season and subject to the reshuffle (first reshuffle occurs after sixth event)
First Stage medalists (and ties) earn membership for the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas season and will be subject to the first reshuffle (occurs after sixth event), while Second Stage medalists (and ties) earn membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season and will be subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event).
Final Stage medalist(s) will join an illustrious company, including major champions Mike Weir (1998), Paul Azinger (1984), Fuzzy Zoeller (1974), and Ben Crenshaw (1973).
HOW IT WORKS:
The 176-player field will play two rounds at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club. Players will compete in the same groups for the first two rounds before being re-paired for the third round and again for the final round.
The top half of the field (through 36 holes) will play the third round at Sawgrass Country Club and the fourth at Dye’s Valley, while the bottom half will play the opposite layouts. There is no cut.
COURSES:
Two courses will be used: TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley), par 70, 6,850 yards and Sawgrass Country Club (East/West Course), par 70, 7,054 yards.
- Sawgrass Country Club notably hosted THE PLAYERS Championship on its East/West Course from 1977-1981.
- Dye’s Valley, designed by Pete Dye, Bobby Weed, and player consultant Jerry Pate (who won THE PLAYERS in 1982), opened in 1987 and has hosted several Korn Ferry Tour events through the years, including the Korn Ferry Tour Championship from 2013-15.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)