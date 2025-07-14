The First Look: Barracuda Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Hamish Brown, a HotelPlanner Tour graduate, is looking to find the weekend in back-to-back TOUR starts after finishing T58 at the ISCO Championship. Brown won twice on the HotelPlanner Tour last year… Michael La Sasso, a senior at Ole Miss, is back in action for the fourth time this season and is looking to make his first cut on TOUR. La Sasso had a tremendous collegiate campaign, ending as a finalist for all of the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Division I Player of the Year, and semi-finalist for the Ben Hogan Award after notching the lowest scoring average in program history. La Sasso won the 2025 NCAA Division I national championship as an individual and helped lead Ole Miss to its first No. 1 ranking in program history last October … Patrick Newcomb is back in action at the Barracuda Championship after playing it in 2024 – his first TOUR start since 2015. Newcomb has two top 10s on PGA TOUR Americas this year … Ollie Osborne is teeing it up on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2022. The Reno native has four straight top 25s on PGA TOUR Americas this year, highlighted by a T6 at the Explore NB Open and a T10 at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, his two best results of the year so far … Boise State alum Cole Rueck is teeing it up on the PGA TOUR for the second time. He made his TOUR debut last year after qualifying for the Genesis Scottish Open … Cameron Sisk earned a spot after winning the 2025 Reno Open in April. This is the third TOUR start for the Arizona State alum.