The First Look: Barracuda Championship
5 Min Read
Nick Dunlap’s winning highlights from the Barracuda Championship
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR travels again to Tahoe, California, as the 2025 season begins its final stretch.
There are just a couple of events left on the TOUR schedule for this year as the race to the FedExCup Playoffs heats up.
In the field are plenty of up-and-coming stars, notable names, and a hearty handful of golfers from the DP World Tour looking to make their mark.
Here’s everything else you need to know from the Barracuda Championship.
FIELD NOTES: Max Homa returns to the Barracuda for the first time since 2017. Homa had his best finish of the season in his last start, the John Deere Classic, where he finished T5 and was firmly in the mix Sunday … The field at the Barracuda Championship once again sees upwards of 50 golfers from the DP World Tour teeing it up on the PGA TOUR in Tahoe … Nick Dunlap returns looking to successfully defend his title. With his win a year ago, Dunlap became the first golfer in TOUR history to win as both an amateur and a professional in the same season. Dunlap’s best finish of this year came at the Sony Open in Hawaii … With just two events left after the Barracuda Championship before the FedExCup Playoffs (and before the top-100 cutoff), there’s plenty on the line for those in the field this week. Adam Hadwin, for example, was a late entry. He’s teed it up at the Barracuda just twice in his career (2015, 2021) but at No. 129 in the FedExCup standings, every point counts … Other recent past champions at the Barracuda, including Chez Reavie (2022), Erik van Rooyen (2021) and Andrew Putnam (2018), are back in action.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Hamish Brown, a HotelPlanner Tour graduate, is looking to find the weekend in back-to-back TOUR starts after finishing T58 at the ISCO Championship. Brown won twice on the HotelPlanner Tour last year… Michael La Sasso, a senior at Ole Miss, is back in action for the fourth time this season and is looking to make his first cut on TOUR. La Sasso had a tremendous collegiate campaign, ending as a finalist for all of the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Division I Player of the Year, and semi-finalist for the Ben Hogan Award after notching the lowest scoring average in program history. La Sasso won the 2025 NCAA Division I national championship as an individual and helped lead Ole Miss to its first No. 1 ranking in program history last October … Patrick Newcomb is back in action at the Barracuda Championship after playing it in 2024 – his first TOUR start since 2015. Newcomb has two top 10s on PGA TOUR Americas this year … Ollie Osborne is teeing it up on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2022. The Reno native has four straight top 25s on PGA TOUR Americas this year, highlighted by a T6 at the Explore NB Open and a T10 at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, his two best results of the year so far … Boise State alum Cole Rueck is teeing it up on the PGA TOUR for the second time. He made his TOUR debut last year after qualifying for the Genesis Scottish Open … Cameron Sisk earned a spot after winning the 2025 Reno Open in April. This is the third TOUR start for the Arizona State alum.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: Justin Thomas and Russell Henley swapped spots, with Thomas moving up to No. 4 after finishing T22 at the Genesis Scottish Open and Henley not playing … Harris English also moved up one spot to No. 8 after finishing T22, along with Thomas, in Scotland … Tommy Fleetwood jumped into the No. 9 spot after finishing T34 at the Genesis Scottish Open, while Keegan Bradley was bumped to No. 10 as he did not play last week … The winner in Scotland, Chris Gotterup, moved from No. 88 to No. 39 in the standings while the ISCO Championship winner, William Mouw, moved up 75 spots.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 300 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), par 71, 7,480 yards. Last year, the tournament team flipped the nines at Old Greenwood to help add some drama after the turn – with two par 5s and a drivable par 4 now on the second side, giving players more opportunities to earn points as they head into the house. The course, set about 6,000 feet above sea level, features rolling hills, large greens and numerous bunkers (that had new sand added to almost all in 2024).
72-HOLE RECORD: +50, Erik van Rooyen
18-HOLE RECORD: +22, Kyle Reifers (Round, 4 2015), Chad Campbell (Round 3, 2018).
LAST TIME: Dunlap made an incredible Sunday charge, moving up 27 spots on the leaderboard after a final round effort of 19 points to win by two points over Vince Whaley. Dunlap began the day nine points back of third-round leader Mac Meissner but made an early climb up the leaderboard after making birdie on six of his first 12 holes. He added an eagle on the par-5 15th and a birdie on the penultimate hole – his 19 points was the best total of any single round for the week. With the victory, Dunlap became the first person in PGA TOUR history to win once as an amateur and once as a professional in the same season.
