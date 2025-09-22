The First Look: Ryder Cup

The American captain was a swerve by the PGA of America as not only is he an active member of the PGA TOUR, but he is also a top-15 ranked player in the world. Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship in June, was firmly in the mix to be part of his own team before his form slipped later in the summer. Bradley did not pick himself to play on the team and instead had 100 percent of his focus on just leading the squad. Winning takes care of everything, but if the U.S. Team falls to Europe, the first question to Bradley would be whether or not he feels like he could have made a difference if he played.