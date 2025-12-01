The First Look: Hero World Challenge

FIELD NOTES AND STORYLINES: Tournament host Tiger Woods will not be in the field as he continues to recover from surgery in October. … World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action for the first time since the Ryder Cup. Scheffler successfully defended his title in 2024 at Albany GC. Scheffler won six times in 2025 including two majors and has gone 2-2-1-1 the last four seasons at the Hero World Challenge. … Three players – 2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, 2025 Genesis Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup and Andrew Novak – are making their Hero World Challenge debuts. … Scheffler is one of three past champions in the field in 2025 with Hideki Matsuyama (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2014) also teeing it up. … Spieth was one of the tournament invites to round out the field, alongside Akshay Bhatia, who finished fourth in 2024 and had four top 10s on TOUR in 2025, and Billy Horschel.… Scheffler and Spaun are part of a foursome from the world’s top-10 players who are in the field at Albany GC. The others include world No. 7 Robert MacIntyre and No. 10 Justin Rose. …In all, there are eight participants from the 2025 Ryder Cup in the field including Harris English, Cameron Young and Sam Burns along with American captain Keegan Bradley and European assistant Alex Noren –who won in both August and September on the DP World Tour – and Europe’s Sepp Straka,who finished runner-up at the 2023 Hero World Challenge to Scheffler… Major champs Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark are teeing it up. Both Harman and Clark are playing Albany GC for the third time. Harman’s best result came in 2023 when he finished T8, with Clark’s best being a T17 in 2024. … Corey Conners and Aaron Rai round out the field. Conners had seven top-10s in 2025 with six coming at either majors or Signature Events. Rai had two top-5s this season on the PGA TOUR and won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in a playoff three weeks ago on the DP World Tour.