The First Look: Hero World Challenge
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler holes long birdie putt from the fringe at Hero World Challenge
Written by Adam Stanley
Plenty of the game’s best are back in The Bahamas for the 2025 edition of the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods remains sidelined and will not be teeing it up, but the field is led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to become the first golfer in the event’s history to win three times in a row.
Here’s everything else you need to know about the 20-player field at Woods’ event in The Bahamas.
FIELD NOTES AND STORYLINES: Tournament host Tiger Woods will not be in the field as he continues to recover from surgery in October. … World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action for the first time since the Ryder Cup. Scheffler successfully defended his title in 2024 at Albany GC. Scheffler won six times in 2025 including two majors and has gone 2-2-1-1 the last four seasons at the Hero World Challenge. … Three players – 2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, 2025 Genesis Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup and Andrew Novak – are making their Hero World Challenge debuts. … Scheffler is one of three past champions in the field in 2025 with Hideki Matsuyama (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2014) also teeing it up. … Spieth was one of the tournament invites to round out the field, alongside Akshay Bhatia, who finished fourth in 2024 and had four top 10s on TOUR in 2025, and Billy Horschel.… Scheffler and Spaun are part of a foursome from the world’s top-10 players who are in the field at Albany GC. The others include world No. 7 Robert MacIntyre and No. 10 Justin Rose. …In all, there are eight participants from the 2025 Ryder Cup in the field including Harris English, Cameron Young and Sam Burns along with American captain Keegan Bradley and European assistant Alex Noren –who won in both August and September on the DP World Tour – and Europe’s Sepp Straka,who finished runner-up at the 2023 Hero World Challenge to Scheffler… Major champs Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark are teeing it up. Both Harman and Clark are playing Albany GC for the third time. Harman’s best result came in 2023 when he finished T8, with Clark’s best being a T17 in 2024. … Corey Conners and Aaron Rai round out the field. Conners had seven top-10s in 2025 with six coming at either majors or Signature Events. Rai had two top-5s this season on the PGA TOUR and won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in a playoff three weeks ago on the DP World Tour.
FEDEXCUP: No FedExCup points are awarded at the Hero World Challenge, however, world-ranking points will be awarded.
COURSE: Albany Golf Course, par 72, 7,449 yards. This is the 10th time the Ernie Els-designed, links-style layout will play host to the Hero World Challenge. Players will contend with challenging water features and windswept dunes that measure up to 30 feet high. The course boasts five par 3s and five par 5s – with three of each on the front nine.
72-HOLE TOURNAMENT RECORD: 262, Jordan Spieth (2014); Albany GC record: 263, Bubba Watson (2015), Scottie Scheffler (2024)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Rickie Fowler (Final Round, 2017)
LAST TIME: Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge, with his second-straight win coming after back-to-back years of Scheffler finishing second. Scheffer topped Tom Kim by six shots and tied the tournament scoring record at Albany GC in the process. With the win, Scheffler became the first golfer since Tiger Woods to spend an entire calendar year ranked No. 1 in the world. Scheffler began the final round one shot back of Justin Thomas, but took the lead on the third hole, buried a 50-foot birdie on No. 4 and never looked back. Thomas ended up in solo third, while Akshay Bhatia and Keegan Bradley rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)