The First Look: Penultimate FedExCup Fall event heads to Butterfield Bermuda Championship

FIELD NOTES: Sahith Theegala leads the way in Bermuda as he looks to have a nice finish to an otherwise disappointing and injury-plagued season. … Campos returns to defend his title. He’s looking to become the first back-to-back winner in Bermuda. It’s been a struggle of late for the defending champ, as he’s made just two of his last 12 cuts on the PGA TOUR. … It’s crunch time for plenty on TOUR with just two events left in the schedule and the top 100 cut-off spot looming large. Max McGreevy holds onto the No. 100 spot, but leads David Lipsky by just 2.5 points. … Kevin Yu sits at No. 60 in the FedExCup Fall and looks to earn his way into the first two Signature Events of next year by finishing Nos. 51-60. He's in the field in Bermuda along with Rico Hoey (No. 58), while four others who are currently Nos. 61-69 are also in action, looking to make the big leap. … Michael Brennan, who won the Bank of Utah Championship, is the highest-ranked golfer in the world in the field at No. 40. … The Monday qualifier occurred in October, with Samuel Anderson earning medalist honors with a 10-under 62. … Jake Peacock and Drew Doyle qualified with 9-under 63s. … Hunter Wolcott topped PGA TOUR winner Adam Long in a 2-for-1 playoff to earn the final spot.