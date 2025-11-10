The First Look: Penultimate FedExCup Fall event heads to Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Rafa Campos wins the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Adam Stanley
It’s the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall, and the stakes have never been higher as we look to see who will secure a TOUR card for 2026.
Rafael Campos returns to defend his title following his emotional triumph last year – after becoming a father six days prior to Sunday’s finale.
And with a lot on the line this week, here’s everything you need to know as the TOUR returns for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
FIELD NOTES: Sahith Theegala leads the way in Bermuda as he looks to have a nice finish to an otherwise disappointing and injury-plagued season. … Campos returns to defend his title. He’s looking to become the first back-to-back winner in Bermuda. It’s been a struggle of late for the defending champ, as he’s made just two of his last 12 cuts on the PGA TOUR. … It’s crunch time for plenty on TOUR with just two events left in the schedule and the top 100 cut-off spot looming large. Max McGreevy holds onto the No. 100 spot, but leads David Lipsky by just 2.5 points. … Kevin Yu sits at No. 60 in the FedExCup Fall and looks to earn his way into the first two Signature Events of next year by finishing Nos. 51-60. He's in the field in Bermuda along with Rico Hoey (No. 58), while four others who are currently Nos. 61-69 are also in action, looking to make the big leap. … Michael Brennan, who won the Bank of Utah Championship, is the highest-ranked golfer in the world in the field at No. 40. … The Monday qualifier occurred in October, with Samuel Anderson earning medalist honors with a 10-under 62. … Jake Peacock and Drew Doyle qualified with 9-under 63s. … Hunter Wolcott topped PGA TOUR winner Adam Long in a 2-for-1 playoff to earn the final spot.
Behind the scenes with winner Michael Brennan after Bank of Utah Championship
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Blades Brown will tee it up for the seventh time this PGA TOUR season, but the first since the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. Brown, who turned 18 this summer, had two top 10s on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 68th on the Points List to earn full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2026. … Celebrated amateur Tyler Watts is back in action on the PGA TOUR after making the cut at the Procore Championship. Watts, who is committed to the University of Tennessee, won the Sunnehanna Amateur this year, becoming the youngest winner in the storied event’s history. He was also a finalist at the Men’s North & South Amateur. … Local Bermuda golfers Will Haddrell, Kenny Leseur and Oliver Betschart are teeing it up, along with France’s Oscar Couilleau and Justin Hastings from the Cayman Islands (the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner) and Chase Johnson (the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption winner in 2024). … Henry Smart and Andrew Zielinski round out the sponsor exemptions.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early-season 2026 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … No one jumped into the Nos. 51-60 standings after last week, but Garrick Higgo, on the back of his T4 in Cabo, moved from No. 57 to No. 52 in the standings – all but guaranteeing himself a spot. … Wyndham Clark was bumped from No. 60 to No. 61.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the sixth event of the FedExCup Fall.
Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-100 eligibility for the following year, but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events of 2025.
Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events, but they are also competing to finish in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those who rank from 101-125 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
COURSE: Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, par 71, 6,828 yards. This is the seventh year Port Royal has hosted the PGA TOUR (it also hosted the Grand Slam of Golf from 2009 to 2014 and underwent a hearty renovation leading up to the first iteration of that event to prepare for the best in the world’s arrival). It’s short by PGA TOUR standards, but it is the longest course on the island. The weather is set to, once again, play a big factor in scoring.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Brendon Todd (2019), Camilo Villegas (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Taylor Pendrith (Round 2, 2021), Alex Noren (Round 1, 2023), Wesley Bryan (Round 3, 2024)
LAST TIME: Rafael Campos shot a 3-under 68 in the final round, good for a three-shot win over Andrew Novak. It was a storybook end to the week for Campos, whose wife had her labor induced on the Monday of the tournament so that Campos, who had entered the week No. 147 in the FedExCup Fall standings (after missing his last 13 of 14 cuts on TOUR), could compete and try to re-earn a job for 2025. He did much more than that by the time Sunday night rolled around.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.