The First Look: Sanderson Farms Championship
5 Min Read
All-time shots from Sanderson Farms
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR is back in action as the FedExCup Fall continues at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kevin Yu is set to defend his title in Mississippi while an impressive mix of up-and-coming stars and longtime TOUR stalwarts are eager to put some FedExCup points on the board – with just the top 100 in the standings after November earning full status for 2026.
Here’s everything you need to know as the TOUR returns to the Country Club of Jackson.
FIELD NOTES: Rasmus Højgaard will come from Bethpage Black to tee it up at the Sanderson Farms Championship (along with brother Nicolai). Højgaard went 0-2 at Bethpage Black as the Europeans topped the Americans 15-13. … Others who were on Long Island through the week and are teeing it up including Europe Vice Captain Francesco Molinari and American assistant Brandt Snedeker. … While there have been two-time winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu is looking to become the first back-to-back winner. Yu has two top 10s this season and sits No. 65 in the FedExCup Fall standings – another good result will help significantly as he looks to earn a spot in the Aon Next 10 for early 2026. … Beau Hossler, who lost in a playoff to Yu last year, is back in action as well. Hossler has had one top-10 result so far this season and sits No. 90 in the FedExCup Fall standings. … Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 34 and is one of five golfers who finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup standings and are teeing it up. … Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston and Sam Stevens are the other golfers ranked inside the top 50 in the world who are playing in Mississippi.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Will Gordon, a Vanderbilt alum, has notched two top-10 finishes this season but has earned a sponsor invite into a very important event on his calendar as he sits No. 142 in the FedExCup Fall. This is Gordon’s sixth start at the Sanderson Farms Championship. … Michael La Sasso, the eighth ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will make his sixth PGA TOUR start this year. La Sasso, the 2025 NCAA DI Individual Champion, was also part of the winning American side at the Walker Cup earlier this month. … La Sasso is joined by his teammate at Ole Miss, Kye Meeks. Meeks, who was part of the SEC All-Freshman team in 2021-22, just turned pro this year and made three cuts on the PGA TOUR Americas calendar this summer. … Taylor Montgomery, who notched one top-10 finish so far this season, is also back in action. Montgomery is teeing it up at the Sanderson Farms for the third time, his best result a T9 in 2023. … Other sponsor invites include Ryan Armour (who won this event in 2017), along with Ben Martin, Zac Blair and Matt NeSmith.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early season 2026 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … Chris Kirk sits at No. 51 and is not playing in Mississippi. … No. 60, Mackenzie Hughes, is back in action at the Sanderson Farms, the tournament he won in 2022. Hughes finished T7 at the Procore Championship earlier this month.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the FedExCup Fall. Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-100 eligibility for the following year, but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events following The Sentry. Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events but they also are competing to finish in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those who rank from 101-125 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season. All players outside the top 100 can improve or regain TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
COURSE: Country Club of Jackson, par 72, 7,461 yards. The course, whose origin dates back to 1914, was redesigned in 2008 (the tournament routing includes the Azalea and Dogwood nines) by John Fought and incorporating some Donald Ross signatures around the greens.
72-HOLE RECORD: 263, Dan Halldorson (1986 at Hattiesburg GC); CC of Jackson record: 266, Sam Burns (2021)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Keith Clearwater (second round, 1996 at Annandale GC); CC of Jackson record: 62, Roberto Castro (first round, 2015).
LAST TIME: Kevin Yu made birdie on the 18th hole once in regulation and again in a playoff to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Keith Mitchell had a 35-foot birdie try to win the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in regulation, but it slid past – and he missed the 4-foot comebacker to miss out on the playoff between Yu and Beau Hossler, who had to save his own slippery par attempt after hitting his drive on the 72nd hole behind a tree. On the first playoff hole, Hossler again had to punch out from the trees and landed in a bunker in front of the green. He would make his par but after Yu hit his approach in the playoff to just 6 feet, he calmly rolled it in for his first win. This marked Hossler’s 200th TOUR start as he still hunts for a victory. Meanwhile, it was a heartbreaker for Mitchell, who was up two shots with five to play.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Saturday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.