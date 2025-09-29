The First Look: Sanderson Farms Championship

FIELD NOTES: Rasmus Højgaard will come from Bethpage Black to tee it up at the Sanderson Farms Championship (along with brother Nicolai). Højgaard went 0-2 at Bethpage Black as the Europeans topped the Americans 15-13. … Others who were on Long Island through the week and are teeing it up including Europe Vice Captain Francesco Molinari and American assistant Brandt Snedeker. … While there have been two-time winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu is looking to become the first back-to-back winner. Yu has two top 10s this season and sits No. 65 in the FedExCup Fall standings – another good result will help significantly as he looks to earn a spot in the Aon Next 10 for early 2026. … Beau Hossler, who lost in a playoff to Yu last year, is back in action as well. Hossler has had one top-10 result so far this season and sits No. 90 in the FedExCup Fall standings. … Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 34 and is one of five golfers who finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup standings and are teeing it up. … Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston and Sam Stevens are the other golfers ranked inside the top 50 in the world who are playing in Mississippi.