The First Look: Players chase valuable FedExCup points at 3M Open

FIELD NOTES: Maverick McNealy returns to the 3M Open as the highest ranked golfer in the field – and on the hunt for a spot on the U.S. Team at the Ryder Cup. McNealy finished tied for third last year in Minnesota and has six top-10 finishes so far this year. … After his magical run across the pond, Chris Gotterup returns to the U.S. with nothing but momentum on his side. Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open and followed that up with a solo third at The Open Championship. … Jhonattan Vegas returns to the 3M Open looking to become the first golfer to successfully go back-to-back in the tournament’s history. Vegas, who has two top 10s so far this year, also finished tied for second at the 3M Open in 2021. … Last week’s winner at the Barracuda Championship, Ryan Gerard, is back in action. Gerard, who has four top 10s this season including a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open to go along with his Tahoe title, finished T57 in his only other 3M Open appearance in 2023. … Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent return to action as their inaugural campaigns as pros via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program continue. Clanton’s best result as a pro came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T34, while Sargent finished T24 at the ISCO Championship. … Adam Scott is set to make his tournament debut. While Scott has had a steady season, he has yet to notch a top-10 finish as he looks to try to make the FedExCup Playoffs (he’s currently No. 85 in the standings).