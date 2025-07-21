The First Look: Players chase valuable FedExCup points at 3M Open
5 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR’s Regular Season has very nearly come to its completion with just two events left before the FedExCup Playoffs.
A handful of golfers who teed it up at The Open Championship have returned across the pond for the 3M Open and will be joined by plenty of notable names and even more with lots to play for – as FedExCup points have never been more valuable.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to TPC Twin Cities.
FIELD NOTES: Maverick McNealy returns to the 3M Open as the highest ranked golfer in the field – and on the hunt for a spot on the U.S. Team at the Ryder Cup. McNealy finished tied for third last year in Minnesota and has six top-10 finishes so far this year. … After his magical run across the pond, Chris Gotterup returns to the U.S. with nothing but momentum on his side. Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open and followed that up with a solo third at The Open Championship. … Jhonattan Vegas returns to the 3M Open looking to become the first golfer to successfully go back-to-back in the tournament’s history. Vegas, who has two top 10s so far this year, also finished tied for second at the 3M Open in 2021. … Last week’s winner at the Barracuda Championship, Ryan Gerard, is back in action. Gerard, who has four top 10s this season including a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open to go along with his Tahoe title, finished T57 in his only other 3M Open appearance in 2023. … Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent return to action as their inaugural campaigns as pros via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program continue. Clanton’s best result as a pro came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T34, while Sargent finished T24 at the ISCO Championship. … Adam Scott is set to make his tournament debut. While Scott has had a steady season, he has yet to notch a top-10 finish as he looks to try to make the FedExCup Playoffs (he’s currently No. 85 in the standings).
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|11. Maverick McNealy
|11. Maverick McNealy
|22. Sam Burns
|22. Sam Burns
|25. Wyndham Clark
|23. Chris Gotterup
|27. Chris Gotterup
|29. Sungjae Im
|28. Sungjae Im
|32. Jacob Bridgeman
|36. Max Greyserman
|36. Taylor Pendrith
|37. Taylor Pendrith
|37. Tom Hoge
|38. Akshay Bhatia
|43. Si Woo Kim
|42. Adam Scott
|44. Sam Stevens
|46. Tony Finau
|46. Akshay Bhatia
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Michael La Sasso, a senior at Ole Miss, is in action for the fifth time this season and is looking to make his first cut on TOUR. La Sasso had a tremendous collegiate campaign, ending as a finalist for the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Division I Player of the Year, and a semi-finalist for the Ben Hogan Award after notching the lowest scoring average in program history. La Sasso won the 2025 NCAA Division I national championship as an individual and helped lead Ole Miss to its first No. 1 ranking in program history last October. … Brendan Valdes is making his second start this summer after finishing T41 at the John Deere Classic. Valdes, an Auburn University alum, finished his amateur career ranked No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. … Preston Stout will make his PGA TOUR debut. Stout, who helped Oklahoma State to win the NCAA Division I championship in May, won the Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island last month and is ranked No. 5 in the WAGR. … Carson Herron will tee it up for the second time on the PGA TOUR this summer after also playing the John Deere Classic. Herron won the 2024 Minnesota State Open. … Chesson Hadley, Will Gordon and Troy Merritt round out the sponsor invites.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win at The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler remains firmly on top of the TOUR TOP 10. … Russell Henley, after finishing T10 at Royal Portrush, moved from No. 5 to No. 4, with Rory McIlroy and Sepp Straka still at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. … With his runner-up result at The Open (his second such major-championship effort this season), Harris English jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the TOUR TOP 10. … Ryan Gerard moved from No. 42 to No. 28 in the standings following his win in the Barracuda Championship.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: TPC Twin Cities, par 71, 7,431 yards. Former world No. 1 and Minnesota native Tom Lehman was the player consultant for the layout, located about 15 miles from Minneapolis–Saint Paul, which originally opened in 2000 thanks to Arnold Palmer and his design company. One of the signature holes, the risk-reward par-4 17th, is named "Tom’s Thumb" after Lehman. Ahead of the 2024 3M Open, five tees were expanded while bunkers were also rebuilt after 7 inches of rain washed out almost every bunker in September 2023.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Lee Hodges (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Scott Piercy (first round, 2019), Bryson DeChambeau (second round, 2019), Matthew Wolff (third round, 2019), Lucas Glover (fourth round, 2019), Beau Hossler (fourth round, 2023)
LAST TIME: Jhonattan Vegas won for the first time on the PGA TOUR in nearly seven years, topping Max Greyserman after a final-hole birdie put him ahead by one. Greyserman had a hard-charging Sunday effort, shooting an 8-under 63 to tie the low round of the week. That included making six birdies on the back nine and climbing 16 spots on the leaderboard. Vegas opened with a bogey, but birdied two of his final four holes to pull ahead for good. Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy finished tied for third at 15 under – two back of Vegas’ winning total – while Taylor Pendrith rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.