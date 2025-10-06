The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

FIELD NOTES: Past champion Collin Morikawa is back in action after the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as he looks to find the winner’s circle for the first time since this tournament in 2023. Morikawa has four top-10 finishes this season but none since June. … Xander Schauffele returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time since the BMW Championship – and for the first time since becoming a father. Schauffele has two top 10s in his last four starts but hasn’t yet found the winner’s circle this season. Schauffele also comes into this week off a win in Sunday Singles at the Ryder Cup. … Hideki Matsuyama, a past champion of this event and arguably the most decorated Japanese golfer of all time, played solid golf through the summertime as he notched four top-20 finishes in a row. Matsuyama won The Sentry to open the 2025 season in record-setting fashion. … Nico Echavarria is looking to become the first golfer in tournament history to go back-to-back. Echavarria has two top 10s so far this season, and this week would be an important one for him to make a jump up the FedExCup Fall standings as he sits No. 68. … Alex Noren returns to tee it up on the PGA TOUR after a tremendous fall stretch on the DP World Tour. Noren won in both August and September, including the BMW PGA Championship (the DP World Tour’s flagship event) before joining Luke Donald’s leadership squad as a vice captain for the winning European team at the Ryder Cup. … Plenty of other top-ranked notables have made the trip across the Pacific including Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Michael Kim and Billy Horschel, who is playing his first PGA TOUR event since the RBC Heritage after recovering from hip surgery.