The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic
5 Min Read
All-time best shots from Baycurrent Classic
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR has just five events left in the FedExCup Fall – and three of them are outside of the United States starting this week with a stop in Japan.
The Baycurrent Classic heads to a new golf course for 2025, Yokohama Country Club, but still boasts plenty of the TOUR’s best in the field.
It’s also as important a time as any for those outside of the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings to earn valuable FedExCup points in order to lock up full status for 2026.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to Japan.
FIELD NOTES: Past champion Collin Morikawa is back in action after the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as he looks to find the winner’s circle for the first time since this tournament in 2023. Morikawa has four top-10 finishes this season but none since June. … Xander Schauffele returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time since the BMW Championship – and for the first time since becoming a father. Schauffele has two top 10s in his last four starts but hasn’t yet found the winner’s circle this season. Schauffele also comes into this week off a win in Sunday Singles at the Ryder Cup. … Hideki Matsuyama, a past champion of this event and arguably the most decorated Japanese golfer of all time, played solid golf through the summertime as he notched four top-20 finishes in a row. Matsuyama won The Sentry to open the 2025 season in record-setting fashion. … Nico Echavarria is looking to become the first golfer in tournament history to go back-to-back. Echavarria has two top 10s so far this season, and this week would be an important one for him to make a jump up the FedExCup Fall standings as he sits No. 68. … Alex Noren returns to tee it up on the PGA TOUR after a tremendous fall stretch on the DP World Tour. Noren won in both August and September, including the BMW PGA Championship (the DP World Tour’s flagship event) before joining Luke Donald’s leadership squad as a vice captain for the winning European team at the Ryder Cup. … Plenty of other top-ranked notables have made the trip across the Pacific including Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Michael Kim and Billy Horschel, who is playing his first PGA TOUR event since the RBC Heritage after recovering from hip surgery.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Max Homa is back in action in Japan for the third time and second year in a row. Homa flashed some of his previous brilliance last week in Mississippi before stalling Sunday with an even-par finish as he was hunting for his second top-10 finish of the season. He did, however, jump to No. 99 in the FedExCup Fall standings. … Sahith Theegala’s comeback trail continues this week. After a tough summertime battling injury, Theegala returned in September at the Procore Championship, where he finished T38. The Baycurrent Classic is at a different course for 2025, but Theegala has two top-20 finishes in three starts in Japan, including a T5 at the 2023 edition. … Past TOUR winners Peter Malnati and Camilo Villegas are also in the field as sponsor invites. … The field is also completed by dozens of golfers from the Japan Golf Tour via invites, their spots on the JGTO membership, or high finishes at big events, including amateur Taiga Kobayashi, who, last week won the Hideki Matsuyama Amateur Challenge to earn a spot in the field
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early-season 2026 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … The whole of Nos. 51-60 remained unchanged after the Sanderson Farms Championship. … Five of the golfers in that group are teeing it up in Japan, including Max Greyserman at No. 58, who finished runner-up last year. … Kevin Yu, at No. 61, is in action trying to leapfrog Mackenzie Hughes. Hughes, at No. 60, is just 16 points ahead of Yu for the final spot. … With his win in Mississippi, Steven Fisk jumped all the way from No. 135 to No. 65, but is not in the field in Japan.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The Baycurrent Classic is the third event of the FedExCup Fall.
Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-100 eligibility for the following year, but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events following The Sentry.
Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events, but they are also competing to finish in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those who rank from 101-125 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
COURSE: Yokohama Country Club, par 71, 7,315 yards. This is the first playing of the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama, which was redesigned by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2015. In order to prepare for the PGA TOUR, there were fairway line adjustments plus additional rough and new fairway bunkers on Nos. 2 and 15, new tees on Nos. 5, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 18, plus significant tree removal right of the fairway on the closing hole to expose the penalty area. The greens are bentgrass, the fairways are Korai zoysia, and the rough is Noshiba zoysia.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Nico Echavarria (2024)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, John Huh (second round, 2022), Richy Werenski (second round, 2020 at Sherwood)
LAST TIME: Echavarria topped the hard-charging Justin Thomas and Greyserman in the finale to win by one shot – his second PGA TOUR title. Echavarria birdied two of his last three holes to pull ahead, while Greyserman missed a final-hole birdie attempt from 24 feet by just inches to match him at 20 under. Greyserman got off to a hot start, going 3 under for his first four holes, but made just one birdie on his back nine while Echavarria made his late run. Rickie Fowler finished at 17 under and three back in fourth alone, while Kurt Kitayama finished at 15 under and rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m. (Golf Channel)