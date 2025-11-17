The First Look: FedExCup Fall finale on tap at The RSM Classic
7 Min Read
Maverick McNealy breaks through at The RSM Classic 2024
Written by Adam Stanley
It all comes down to this.
The RSM Classic once again marks the final event of the PGA TOUR season, and once again, there is plenty on the line.
Whether you’re fighting for a spot in the first Signature Events of 2026 or just fighting to keep your status, a trophy would be nice this week at Sea Island Golf Club, but job security is a fine consolation prize.
With the 2025 TOUR campaign coming to a close, here’s everything else you need to know.
FIELD NOTES: It all comes down to this for golfers on the top-100 bubble in the FedExCup Fall. Last year, two golfers were able to parlay their results at Sea Island into a tidy jump up the standings with plenty more looking for the same this week… Max McGreevy was No. 100 last week, but after a solid finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he moved up to No. 89, leaving Karl Vilips at No. 100 – although his standing matters little, as he won in Puerto Rico earlier this year. The full FedExCup standings can be found here… Doug Ghim sits at No. 125, the cut-off point for conditional PGA TOUR status for next year, while Joel Dahmen is in at No. 117 and looks to re-create some Sea Island magic like a year ago when he shot a final-round 64 to keep his card for 2025… Adam Schenk looks to parlay his win in Bermuda to another good result this week at Sea Island. Schenk finally broke through for his first TOUR title in his 234th start. This marks Schenk’s eighth start at The RSM Classic, where he’s made the cut the last two seasons… This is also the final week to try to earn a spot in the first two Signature Events of 2026, via finishing Nos. 51-60 in the standings, with three in that group teeing it up at The RSM Classic, including Jake Knapp at No. 59, who is playing for the first time since the FedEx St. Jude Championship… Maverick McNealy is aiming to become the first-ever back-to-back champion at The RSM Classic. McNealy had a magically steady 2025 campaign with seven top-10 finishes… Per usual, there are plenty of TOUR pros in the field who call Sea Island home, led by world No. 13 Harris English… Luke Clanton, who was part of the group that finished runner-up at The RSM Classic a year ago as an amateur, returns to the event as a pro.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Johnny Keefer will tee it up for the second time since being named the Korn Ferry Tour’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2025. Keefer played both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship this season, along with the RBC Canadian Open, and was dominant on the Korn Ferry Tour – winning twice and notching two other runner-up results en route to finishing No. 1 on the season-long Points List. The other two golfers in history to win both Player and Rookie of the Year in the same campaign? Sungjae Im (2018) and Scottie Scheffler (2019). Keefer missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in his last TOUR start. At No. 52 in the world, if he can jump into the top 50 by year-end, he will earn a spot in the Masters… Blades Brown will tee it up for the eighth time this PGA TOUR season but the first since the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. Brown, who turned 18 this summer, had two top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 68th on the Regular Season Points List to earn full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2026. He finished T34 in Bermuda, tied for his best TOUR result this season (also finished T34 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld)… Brendan Valdes is making his third TOUR start of the year after finishing T41 at the John Deere Classic and an impressive T20 at the 3M Open. Valdes, an Auburn University alum, finished his amateur career ranked No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University rankings and No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking…Doc Redman is back in action after a tidy two-tournament run in the FedExCup Fall. Redman finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T20 at the Bank of Utah Championship. Redman has played The RSM Classic five times in his career, with his best result coming in 2020… Past champion of The RSM Classic Tyler Duncan is in the field along with tournament host Davis Love III. Love played five events on PGA TOUR Champions this season. This week marks Love’s 792nd start on TOUR… Mason Howell, who won the Jones Cup and the 2025 U.S. Amateur, and Kyle Westmoreland round out the sponsor invites.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early-season 2026 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational… No one jumped inside the No. 51-60 mark after last week in Bermuda, but Rico Hoey and Jordan Spieth swapped spots (to Nos. 57 and 58, respectively)… Adam Schenk, who won for the first time on the PGA TOUR at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, jumped all the way from No. 134 to No. 67 and now heads to The RSM Classic with a chance to move into the top 60 with another strong week.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedExCup Fall.
Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-100 eligibility for the following year, but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events of 2025.
Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events, but they are also competing to finish in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those who rank from 101-125 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
COURSE: Sea Island Resort (Seaside), 7,005 yards, par 70; Sea Island Resort (Plantation), 7,060 yards, par 72. Golfers will once again tee it up on the Plantation and the Seaside courses for the first two days before the Seaside takes on hosting duties through the weekend. Tom Fazio, in 1999, was charged with the redesign of the Seaside Course which is a links-style layout adjacent to the ocean. The Plantation Course was re-done by tournament host Davis Love III and his brother Mark in 2019.
72-HOLE RECORD: 253, Ludvig Åberg (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Tommy Gainey (Final Round, 2012), Sebastian Munoz (Round 1, 2021), Tyler McCumber (Final Round, 2021), Mackenzie Hughes (Round 3, 2023)
LAST TIME: Maverick McNealy finally broke through for his maiden TOUR title, capturing The RSM Classic in 2024 by one over amateur Luke Clanton after a birdie on the 72nd hole. He was in a four-way tie for the lead on the 18th hole Sunday but fired a laser from the fairway to just five feet for a closing birdie – and a TOUR trophy for the first time in his 134th start. Daniel Berger had a 20-foot birdie attempt of his own on 18 that preceded McNealy’s winner – he missed and instead ended up tied for second with Clanton and Nico Echavarria.
Sam Ryder ended up No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings and the last man to re-earn status for 2025, while Joel Dahmen fired a gusty Sunday 64 to stay at No. 124. Berger and Henrik Norlander were the two golfers who moved inside the top 125 from outside the magic number.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 12-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
"PGA TOUR Cut Line" show:
- Friday: 3-end of play (TOUR YouTube and X 2:45 p.m.-end of play)
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.