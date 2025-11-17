The First Look: FedExCup Fall finale on tap at The RSM Classic

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Johnny Keefer will tee it up for the second time since being named the Korn Ferry Tour’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2025. Keefer played both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship this season, along with the RBC Canadian Open, and was dominant on the Korn Ferry Tour – winning twice and notching two other runner-up results en route to finishing No. 1 on the season-long Points List. The other two golfers in history to win both Player and Rookie of the Year in the same campaign? Sungjae Im (2018) and Scottie Scheffler (2019). Keefer missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in his last TOUR start. At No. 52 in the world, if he can jump into the top 50 by year-end, he will earn a spot in the Masters… Blades Brown will tee it up for the eighth time this PGA TOUR season but the first since the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. Brown, who turned 18 this summer, had two top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 68th on the Regular Season Points List to earn full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2026. He finished T34 in Bermuda, tied for his best TOUR result this season (also finished T34 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld)… Brendan Valdes is making his third TOUR start of the year after finishing T41 at the John Deere Classic and an impressive T20 at the 3M Open. Valdes, an Auburn University alum, finished his amateur career ranked No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University rankings and No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking…Doc Redman is back in action after a tidy two-tournament run in the FedExCup Fall. Redman finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T20 at the Bank of Utah Championship. Redman has played The RSM Classic five times in his career, with his best result coming in 2020… Past champion of The RSM Classic Tyler Duncan is in the field along with tournament host Davis Love III. Love played five events on PGA TOUR Champions this season. This week marks Love’s 792nd start on TOUR… Mason Howell, who won the Jones Cup and the 2025 U.S. Amateur, and Kyle Westmoreland round out the sponsor invites.