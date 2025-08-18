The First Look: TOUR Championship

FIELD NOTES: For the fourth straight year, Scottie Scheffler will head into the TOUR Championship as No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. However, unlike the last several years, everyone is starting at even par heading into East Lake and, despite the fact that Scheffler has won five times already this season – including two majors and last week at the BMW Championship – everyone has the same chance as Scheffler to win the FedExCup. … Rory McIlroy returns to the happy hunting ground that is East Lake Golf Club. McIlroy has had nine top-10 finishes in 11 starts in Atlanta and has won the FedExCup three times – the only golfer in PGA TOUR history to pull off such an accomplishment. McIlroy finished tied for 12th at the BMW Championship and will now go for a historical fourth FedExCup title. McIlroy also has the longest streak of anyone on the PGA TOUR making the TOUR Championship as 2025 will mark his eighth in a row. … J.J. Spaun, who heads to East Lake No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, leads a group of seven who are making their TOUR Championship debuts: Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup are also set to be East Lake debutants. … Justin Rose, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship – the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs – returns to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2019. … Rose is one of six former FedExCup champions who qualified for the TOUR Championship, including Scheffler, McIlroy, Justin Thomas (No. 12), Patrick Cantlay (No. 20) and Viktor Hovland (No. 22). … The full field can be found here.