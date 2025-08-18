The First Look: TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with victory at TOUR Championship
Written by Adam Stanley
The biggest prize of the PGA TOUR season is once again up for grabs.
The TOUR Championship features the top 30 golfers from the FedExCup standings in 2025, and just getting a spot in the field means a player has a chance to win this year’s FedExCup – as, new for this year, everyone starts at even par come Thursday.
The field is led by Scottie Scheffler, who won the BMW Championship Sunday for his fifth title of the season. In the process, he became the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2006-07 to win five or more times in back-to-back seasons.
But despite Scheffler’s tremendous run over the last eight months, any of the 30 players in the field can win the TOUR’s ultimate prize.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to East Lake Golf Club.
FIELD NOTES: For the fourth straight year, Scottie Scheffler will head into the TOUR Championship as No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. However, unlike the last several years, everyone is starting at even par heading into East Lake and, despite the fact that Scheffler has won five times already this season – including two majors and last week at the BMW Championship – everyone has the same chance as Scheffler to win the FedExCup. … Rory McIlroy returns to the happy hunting ground that is East Lake Golf Club. McIlroy has had nine top-10 finishes in 11 starts in Atlanta and has won the FedExCup three times – the only golfer in PGA TOUR history to pull off such an accomplishment. McIlroy finished tied for 12th at the BMW Championship and will now go for a historical fourth FedExCup title. McIlroy also has the longest streak of anyone on the PGA TOUR making the TOUR Championship as 2025 will mark his eighth in a row. … J.J. Spaun, who heads to East Lake No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, leads a group of seven who are making their TOUR Championship debuts: Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup are also set to be East Lake debutants. … Justin Rose, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship – the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs – returns to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2019. … Rose is one of six former FedExCup champions who qualified for the TOUR Championship, including Scheffler, McIlroy, Justin Thomas (No. 12), Patrick Cantlay (No. 20) and Viktor Hovland (No. 22). … The full field can be found here.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Rory McIlroy
|4. Russell Henley
|3. J.J. Spaun
|5. Justin Thomas
|4. Justin Rose
|6. J.J. Spaun
|5. Tommy Fleetwood
|7. Collin Morikawa
|6. Ben Griffin
|8. Robert MacIntyre
|7. Russell Henley
|9. Harris English
|8. Sepp Straka
|10. Tommy Fleetwood
|9. Robert MacIntyre
|11. Justin Rose
|10. Maverick McNealy
FEDEXCUP BUBBLE UPDATES: Harry Hall was the lone golfer to jump inside the top 30 after the BMW Championship. Hall, who had five top-10 finishes this season, finished sixth at Caves Valley to move from No. 45 to No. 26 in the FedExCup standings … Lucas Glover, who was on the bubble at No. 30 to start the week, finished T40 at the BMW Championship to fall to No. 36 and outside of the cutoff for the TOUR Championship.
HOW IT WORKS: The TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par.
The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn a bonus of $10 million, and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives the FedExCup.
COURSE: East Lake Golf Club, par 70, 7,490 yards. Every FedExCup champion (from 2007 onwards) has been crowned at East Lake, the host club of the TOUR Championship every year since 2005. The home course of Bobby Jones, East Lake is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. Tom Bendelow was the original architect, with both Donald Ross and Rees Jones putting their hands on the storied Georgia layout. Andrew Green put the finishing touches on a complete remodel last year.
Green worked off an aerial photo of the course from 1949, along with archival photos, and the team ended up reworking the whole course in just 10 months. Grasses for both fairways and greens were changed, while No. 14 was converted to a par five.
For 2025, there has been a small fairway reduction on No. 17, and on the left side of No. 8, there has been a shortgrass expansion for the approach.
72-HOLE RECORD: 257, Tiger Woods (2007).
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Zach Johnson (Round 3, 2007).
LAST TIME: Scottie Scheffler capped off an incredible 2024 campaign by winning his first TOUR Championship. It was his seventh title of the year (to go along with a gold medal at the Olympics, too) – the most in a single season since Tiger Woods in 2007. Scheffler topped Collin Morikawa by four shots at East Lake, but it wasn’t easy. He led by seven at one point, but hit a tee ball out of bounds on No. 7, leading to a bogey. He hit a shank on the very next hole, leading to another bogey. Alas, Scheffler hit his approach on No. 9 to just 5 feet (a tricky par-3 that had yielded just nine birdies all week long) to start to pull away for good. It marked the third straight year Scheffler had come to East Lake as the top seed in the FedExCup standings, with 2024 being the first year he finally was able to take the TOUR’s biggest title across the finish line. Sahith Theegala finished third, six back of Scheffler, while Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley all finished tied for fourth.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Special programming alert:
- Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.: Watch 12 of YouTube's top golf creators tee it up at the Creator Classic at East Lake on the eve of the TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: noon-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.