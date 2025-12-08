The First Look: Grant Thornton Invitational

Team Notes

Patty Tavatanakit-Jake Knapp The defending champions return… Tavatanakit had three top-10s in 2025, including a T7 at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon… Knapp returns for the first time since the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He had three top-five results this season

Lydia Ko-Jason Day The 2023 winners are back, looking to recreate some more magic… Ko, who had a Hall of Fame season in 2024, won again in 2025 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and had four other top-10s… Day made it to the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs on the back of two top-three finishes this season.

Brooke Henderson-Corey Conners The Canadian duo looks to build off their 2-4 record at this event, the last two seasons… Henderson returned to the winner’s circle in 2025, capturing her national open in August just outside Toronto… Conners had seven top-10s in 2025, six of which came at either majors or Signature Events

Nelly Korda-Denny McCarthy Nelly Korda finished 2025 with an incredible nine top-10s in 19 starts, a follow-up to her Player of the Year campaign in 2024… McCarthy, playing the Grant Thornton Invitational for the second time, had two top-10s on TOUR this season.

Jessica Korda-Bud Cauley Making their tournament debut, Jessica Korda is a six-time winner on the LPGA and returning to action for the first time since becoming a mom in February 2024… Cauley had an impressive resurgence in 2025, earning his way into the FedExCup Playoffs and rising to No. 66 in the OWGR

Charley Hull-Daniel Berger Hull and Berger are both teeing it up at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the second time… Hull returned to the LPGA winner’s circle this season after a multi-year winless drought… Berger had two top-three finishes in 2025, including a runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open

Lottie Woad-Luke Clanton The pair of 21-year-olds will become the youngest team in the competition… Woad, formerly the game’s No. 1-ranked amateur, won in her first professional start on the LPGA this summer… Clanton, himself the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, earned TOUR status via PGA TOUR University Accelerated program and turned pro this summer.

Lexi Thompson-Wyndham Clark This pair of major winners will team up for the first time… It is Clark’s debut at the tournament. He finished T8 last week at the Hero World Challenge… Thompson had two top-five finishes this season, including a runner-up at the DOW Championship, the LPGA's lone team event.

Andrea Lee-Billy Horschel This is the second time Lee and Horschel are paired together… Horschel had two top-10s this season before sitting out for six months due to injury. He’s since notched two top-15s in two of his three starts coming back… Lee had an impressive six top-10s this season.

Jennifer Kupcho-Chris Gotterup Kupcho returns for the second time after finishing third alongside Akshay Bhatia last year. She won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2025… Gotterup won for the second time on TOUR this summer, capturing the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

Rose Zhang-Michael Kim Zhang returns for her second start at the event, having won twice on the LPGA… Kim is making his tournament debut. He won for the first time on the PGA TOUR in 2018 and returned to the winner’s circle on the DP World Tour in September in France.

Lilia Vu-Tony Finau This marks Finau’s return to the event after suffering an injury in 2024 and needing surgery on his knee. This is a new pairing for 2025… Vu is a five-time LPGA winner, while Finau has won six times on the PGA TOUR

Lauren Coughlin-Andrew Novak Another new pairing. This is Coughlin’s second start at the event and she notched five top-10s this season after a breakout year in 2024… Novak won for the first time on the PGA TOUR this summer alongside partner Ben Griffin.

Maja Stark-Neal Shipley Stark has two career LPGA victories, including this summer at the U.S. Women’s Open, when she captured her first major title… Shipley won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this summer en route to earning PGA TOUR status.

Angel Yin-Tom Hoge Angel Yin won the Honda LPGA Thailand earlier in 2025 for her second career LPGA title… Hoge had four top-10s this season, including a T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship… This is a new team for 2025.