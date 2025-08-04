The First Look: FedExCup Playoffs kick off at FedEx St. Jude Championship
6 Min Read
Bubble drama delivers at Wyndham Championship
Written by Adam Stanley
The first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs kicks off this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, with the best of the season ready to ride over the next three weeks to the TOUR Championship.
The 2025 PGA TOUR season has seen a hearty handful of multi-time winners, but Scottie Scheffler has shone brighter than everyone else – and is now eager to win his second straight FedExCup.
There is set to be plenty of drama over the next few weeks with the format for the TOUR Championship pivoting and the cut-off marks to advance getting tighter and tighter.
With the opening week of the FedExCup Playoffs nearly underway, here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR makes its return to Memphis, Tennessee.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to action as he begins his march to win back-to-back FedExCup trophies – something that has never been done before. Only Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have won more than one FedExCup. Scheffler had an incredible 2025 campaign and is looking to put the tidiest of bows on a season where he’s won four times already. … Hideki Matsuyama looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at TPC Southwind since Daniel Berger in 2016-17. Matsuyama had a steady if unspectacular season after starting with a bang. He won The Sentry, the first event of the year, and set the scoring record in the process. But that was his lone top-25 result of 2025. Matsuyama has notched a top-20 result in four straight appearances at TPC Southwind. … Last week’s Wyndham Championship winner Cameron Young is riding a ton of momentum after finally breaking through for his maiden TOUR title. Young, who is No. 16 in the FedExCup standings, had five top 10s this season. His best result at TPC Southwind is T31, which ironically came in back-to-back seasons. … The winner of the Rocket Classic, Aldrich Potgieter, is the lone TOUR rookie to qualify for the Playoffs. He’s No. 43 heading to Memphis. … Matti Schmid earned his first appearance in the Playoffs by finishing at No. 70 in the standings. The last man in shot a 1-over 71 Sunday at the Wyndham Championship and rolled in three straight birdies on Nos. 16-18 to secure his spot. … Although there was plenty of drama down the stretch, Chris Kirk was the lone golfer who jumped into the top 70 via his finish in the final event of the season and the Wyndham Championship. Kirk, who finished T5 in North Carolina, moved from No. 73 to No. 61 in the standings. … The field is set at 69, with McIlroy the lone golfer who elected not to tee it up in the opening week of the FedExCup Playoffs.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup Ranking
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Xander Schauffele
|3. Sepp Straka
|4. Justin Thomas
|4. Russell Henley
|5. Russell Henley
|5. Justin Thomas
|6. Collin Morikawa
|6. Ben Griffin
|7. Harris English
|7. Harris English
|8. J.J. Spaun
|8. J.J. Spaun
|9. Ludvig Åberg
|9. Tommy Fleetwood
|10. Keegan Bradley
|10. Keegan Bradley
|11. Sepp Straka
|11. Maverick McNealy
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: Scottie Schefflercaptured the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 for the second year in a row, and the third time in the last four seasons. The 29-year-old won four events during the 2025 PGA TOUR campaign, including two majors. Scheffler had top-25 results in all 16 of his starts this season and had an incredible 13 top 10s – and, of course, the season could have been even better had he not injured himself at Christmastime and delayed the start of his 2025. … Rory McIlroy finished second after winning three times, including his Masters triumph in April, completing the career Grand Slam. … The rest of the TOUR TOP 10 unfolded as such: Sepp Straka at No. 3 (two wins), Russell Henley at No. 4 (nine top 10s including one victory), Justin Thomas at No. 5 (seven top 10s including one victory), Ben Griffin at No. 6 (two wins), Harris English at No. 7 (four top 10s including a win and two runner-up finishes at majors), J.J. Spaun at No. 8 (five top 10s including a win at the U.S. Open), Tommy Fleetwood at No. 9 (five top 10s), Keegan Bradley at No. 10 (five top 10s including one win).
FEDEXCUP BUBBLE UPDATES: The FedExCup Playoffs feature a progressive cut, with fields of 70 for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee), 50 for the BMW Championship (Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland) and 30 for the TOUR Championship (East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia), where the FedExCup champion will be determined. There are no cuts in FedExCup Playoffs events. … Min Woo Lee heads to Memphis in the 50th spot in the standings, just a single point ahead of J.T. Poston at No. 51. Lee won the Texas Children’s Houston Open for his maiden TOUR title and his lone top-10 finish of the year. Poston, as well, had just one top-10 result this year but it came at a good time – he finished T5 at the PGA Championship. … Kurt Kitiyama is No. 52 and nine points back while Bud Cauley, in a tremendous return-to-form campaign, is 20 points back at No. 53. … Wyndham Clark, who is at No. 49, is a mere two points ahead of Lee.
FEDEXCUP THIS WEEK: The winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship receives 2,000 FedExCup Points.
The first two Playoffs events award 2,000 points to the winner (quadruple the points of Regular Season events), while the TOUR Championship, the finale, will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par.
The best performer throughout four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup.
COURSE: TPC Southwind, par 70, 7,288 yards. The Ron Prichard design was established in 1988, with Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller as player consultants. The course boasts numerous lakes, streams and ponds, and features the added charm of two grain silos and a windmill – remnants of a dairy farm formerly on site. Last spring the course made a full conversion to Zeon zoysiagrass while some fairways were re-contoured after new internal drainage was added.
72-HOLE TOURNAMENT RECORD: 254, Dustin Johnson (2020 – TPC Boston)
- TPC Southwind 72-hole tournament record: 263, Hideki Matsuyama (2024)
18-HOLE TOURNAMENT RECORD: 60, Dustin Johnson (second round, 2020 – TPC Boston)
- TPC Southwind 18-hole record: 61, Tom Lewis (third round, 2020), Bob Estes (first round, 2001), Jay Delsing (fourth round, 1993).
LAST TIME: Hideki Matsuyama survived a wild ride of a back nine Sunday in Memphis to win the FedEx St. Jude Championships by two shots. The Japanese star begin the final round with a five-shot lead but needed birdies on his final two holes to win. Matsuyama led all day but bogeyed No. 12 and 14 before making double bogey on No. 15 after three putting from 50 feet. Alas, Matsuyama rolled in a 26-foot birdie on the penultimate hole before knocking his approach on the par-4 closer to just 5 feet and a fine exclamation point on his week. Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele finished tied for second, two shots back, while Scottie Scheffler – who would go on to win the FedExCup – finished solo fourth at 14 under.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Special programming alert:
- The ESPN BET feed will be airing on PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.