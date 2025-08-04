The First Look: FedExCup Playoffs kick off at FedEx St. Jude Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to action as he begins his march to win back-to-back FedExCup trophies – something that has never been done before. Only Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have won more than one FedExCup. Scheffler had an incredible 2025 campaign and is looking to put the tidiest of bows on a season where he’s won four times already. … Hideki Matsuyama looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at TPC Southwind since Daniel Berger in 2016-17. Matsuyama had a steady if unspectacular season after starting with a bang. He won The Sentry, the first event of the year, and set the scoring record in the process. But that was his lone top-25 result of 2025. Matsuyama has notched a top-20 result in four straight appearances at TPC Southwind. … Last week’s Wyndham Championship winner Cameron Young is riding a ton of momentum after finally breaking through for his maiden TOUR title. Young, who is No. 16 in the FedExCup standings, had five top 10s this season. His best result at TPC Southwind is T31, which ironically came in back-to-back seasons. … The winner of the Rocket Classic, Aldrich Potgieter, is the lone TOUR rookie to qualify for the Playoffs. He’s No. 43 heading to Memphis. … Matti Schmid earned his first appearance in the Playoffs by finishing at No. 70 in the standings. The last man in shot a 1-over 71 Sunday at the Wyndham Championship and rolled in three straight birdies on Nos. 16-18 to secure his spot. … Although there was plenty of drama down the stretch, Chris Kirk was the lone golfer who jumped into the top 70 via his finish in the final event of the season and the Wyndham Championship. Kirk, who finished T5 in North Carolina, moved from No. 73 to No. 61 in the standings. … The field is set at 69, with McIlroy the lone golfer who elected not to tee it up in the opening week of the FedExCup Playoffs.