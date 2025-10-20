The First Look: FedExCup Fall action continues at Bank of Utah Championship

FIELD NOTES: Fresh off his solo third at the Baycurrent Classic Michael Thorbjornsen is back in action. Thorbjornsen has four top-10 finishes so far this season and is looking to extract a little revenge in Utah, as he withdrew last year after an opening-round 67… Alex Noren is the top-ranked golfer in the world teeing it up in Utah. Noren won twice this summer on the DP World Tour and finished tied for 27th in Japan after joining Luke Donald’s leadership squad as a vice captain for the winning European Team at the Ryder Cup… Maverick McNealy returns to action on the PGA TOUR after he finished T13 at the Procore Championship. McNealy, who was tied for 23rd in the FedExCup standings after the TOUR Championship, had seven top-10 results with five of those being inside the top five this season… Billy Horschel hasn’t teed it up on American soil on the PGA TOUR since April after undergoing surgery on his hip. He returned to the TOUR at the Baycurrent Classic where he finished T54… Matt McCarty will defend his title in Utah after his breakthrough TOUR title a year ago. McCarty’s best finish of the season was a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open and comes into his title defense off a T14 in Japan, where he shot an incredible final-round 60 – which featured a run of eight birdies in a row… With fewer and fewer weeks remaining in the FedExCup Fall, each event is increasing in its importance. Max Homa sits on the bubble at No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings and is in the field in Utah. There will be plenty of moving pieces from now through the end of November.