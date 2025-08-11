The First Look: FedExCup Playoffs continue at new-look Caves Valley for BMW Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the way in the FedExCup standings and padded his position on top after finishing T3 in Memphis – Scheffler’s 14th top-10 finish in 17 events so far in 2025. In fact, Scheffler hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since THE PLAYERS in March. Scheffler finished T22 at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley in 2021. … Rory McIlroy returns to action for his first start of the 2025 FedExCup Playoffs. McIlroy, who remains at No. 2 in the standings behind Scheffler, finished fourth at Caves Valley in 2021. … Justin Rose is looking to go back-to-back in the FedExCup Playoffs after his impressive playoff win over J.J. Spaun in Memphis. Rose moved from No. 24 to No. 4 in the standings (Spaun moved to No. 3). Rose is now in a prime position to earn his way to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2019. … U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley is set to defend his title at the BMW Championship. Bradley, who has five top 10s this season, including a victory at the Travelers Championship, sits 10th on the Ryder Cup standings. He is looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the BMW Championship since Patrick Cantlay in 2021 and 2022. … Speaking of Cantlay, he won the event in an epic six-hole playoff the last time it was contested at Caves Valley and after finishing at an incredible 27-under par for the week. Cantlay finished T9 last week in Memphis, his first top-10 finish since May. Some fine play is coming at a good time as he makes a final run up the Ryder Cup standings. … Other notables who are back in the field this year after top-10 finishes at Caves Valley in 2021 include Sungjae Im (finished T3) and Sam Burns (finished eighth).