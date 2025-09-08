The First Look: FedExCup Fall begins with stacked field at Procore Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR schedule kicks back in action with the first event of the FedExCup Fall underway this week – the Procore Championship in Napa, California, at Silverado Resort.
The FedExCup Fall – from the Procore Championship to The RSM Classic – boasts a solid opportunity for plenty of players to improve their rankings in the FedExCup standings and secure fully exempt playing privileges for 2026.
For more information on how the FedExCup Fall works, click here.
Here’s everything you need to know as the TOUR returns to California wine country.
FIELD NOTES: Ten of the 12 members of the American Ryder Cup team are teeing it up in Napa, with just Xander Schauffele the lone eligible member of Keegan Bradley’s squad not to make the trip to wine country … That group is, of course, led by Scottie Scheffler, who is making his tournament debut. Scheffler has 14 straight top-eight finishes on TOUR, including five victories. He finished T4 at the TOUR Championship … Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young are all also in action … Dozens of players are making their fall debuts, starting an important time on the calendar. The seven fall tournaments will set the top 100 in FedExCup and fully exempt status for 2026 … Max Homa, who is No. 111 in the FedExCup standings, is back in action at the tournament he won in both 2021 and 2022 … Patton Kizzire is looking to become the first repeat winner since Homa after Kizzire's tremendous five-shot win last year. Kizzire has struggled so far this season with 13 missed cuts in 21 starts … Jackson Koivun heads from the Walker Cup – where he was part of the victorious American team – back to the PGA TOUR. The game’s No. 1-ranked amateur had back-to-back top-10 finishes earlier this summer (a T6 at the ISCO Championship and a T5 at the Wyndham Championship). His top-10 finish in North Carolina earned him a spot in the field in Napa.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup Ranking
|World Ranking
|T2. Patrick Cantlay
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|T2. Russell Henley
|4. Russell Henley
|T4. Scottie Scheffler
|5. Justin Thomas
|T4. Cameron Young
|7. J.J. Spaun
|T7. Sam Burns
|8. Collin Morikawa
|T7. Justin Thomas
|10. Harris English
|T10. Ben Griffin
|17. Ben Griffin
|T13. Akshay Bhatia
|19. Maverick McNealy
|T13. Harris English
|20. Cameron Young
|T19. Collin Morikawa
|21. Patrick Cantlay
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Ethan Fang is set to make his non-major PGA TOUR debut after teeing it up at The Open Championship this summer. Fang won The Amateur Championship earlier in 2025, becoming just the second American to win the iconic title since 1979. He was tabbed as a first-team PING All-American and heads into his sophomore campaign at Oklahoma State … Justin Hastings is teeing it up for the sixth time on TOUR this season, highlighted by a T13 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He won the Latin American Amateur Championship in January ��� Tyler Watts is set to make his TOUR debut after an incredible summertime stretch. Watts, who is committed to the University of Tennessee, won the Sunnehanna Amateur this year – the youngest winner in the storied event’s history. He was also a finalist at the Men’s North & South Amateur … TOUR winners George McNeill, Chez Reavie, James Hahn, Jonathan Byrd, and Nick Watney are also among the sponsor exemptions … Gunner Wiebe returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since last year after a pair of missed cuts at the ISCO Championship and the Barracuda Championship. Wiebe is the son of Mark Wiebe, who won twice on TOUR.
FEDEXCUP:
- Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
- The Procore Championship is the first event of the FedExCup Fall.
- Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-100 eligibility for the following year, but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events following The Sentry.
- Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events, but they are also competing to finish in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
- At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those who rank from 101-125 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
- All players outside the top 100 can improve or regain TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
COURSE: Silverado Resort (North Course), par 72, 7,138 yards. Robert Trent Jones Jr. was the original designer of the North Course before Johnny Miller re-worked the layout prior to the debut of the PGA TOUR in 2014. Recently, there were some serious tweaks to the layout, with 10 holes being rerouted, and for 2025, 15 yards have been added to the scorecard.
72-HOLE RECORD:
- 262, Cameron Beckman (2008 at Grayhawk GC), Kevin Sutherland (2008 at Grayhawk GC), Troy Matteson (2009 at Grayhawk GC), Rickie Fowler (2009 at Grayhawk GC), Jamie Lovemark (2009 at Grayhawk GC).
- Silverado record: 267, Stewart Cink (2020), Sahith Theegala (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD:
- 61, Mark Hensby (Round 2, 2007 at Grayhawk GC), Kevin Stadler (Round 2, 2008 at Grayhawk GC), Troy Matteson (Round 2 and 3, 2009 at Grayhawk GC), Mike Weir (final round, 2009 at Grayhawk GC), Chesson Hadley (Round 2, 2017 at Silverado), Ricky Barnes (Round 2, 2019 at Silverado)
LAST TIME: Patton Kizzire won for the first time in 176 TOUR starts, capturing the 2024 Procore Championship by a tournament-record five shots. Kizzire managed to scramble in impressive fashion in the finale in Napa as he missed 11 fairways, finishing with a 2-under 70. No one could make a final-round charge, and Kizzire cruised to the finish line. David Lipsky finished second, while Patrick Fishburn was one shot further back in solo third. Ben Silverman, Mackenzie Hughes, and Greyson Sigg rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
- Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
- Saturday-Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 3-9 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-9 p.m.