The First Look: FedExCup Fall begins with stacked field at Procore Championship

FIELD NOTES: Ten of the 12 members of the American Ryder Cup team are teeing it up in Napa, with just Xander Schauffele the lone eligible member of Keegan Bradley’s squad not to make the trip to wine country … That group is, of course, led by Scottie Scheffler, who is making his tournament debut. Scheffler has 14 straight top-eight finishes on TOUR, including five victories. He finished T4 at the TOUR Championship … Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young are all also in action … Dozens of players are making their fall debuts, starting an important time on the calendar. The seven fall tournaments will set the top 100 in FedExCup and fully exempt status for 2026 … Max Homa, who is No. 111 in the FedExCup standings, is back in action at the tournament he won in both 2021 and 2022 … Patton Kizzire is looking to become the first repeat winner since Homa after Kizzire's tremendous five-shot win last year. Kizzire has struggled so far this season with 13 missed cuts in 21 starts … Jackson Koivun heads from the Walker Cup – where he was part of the victorious American team – back to the PGA TOUR. The game’s No. 1-ranked amateur had back-to-back top-10 finishes earlier this summer (a T6 at the ISCO Championship and a T5 at the Wyndham Championship). His top-10 finish in North Carolina earned him a spot in the field in Napa.