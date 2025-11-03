The First Look: FedExCup Fall heads to Mexico for World Wide Technology Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Johnny Keefer will tee it up for the first time since being named the Korn Ferry Tour’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2025. Keefer played both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship this season, along with the RBC Canadian Open, and was dominant on the Korn Ferry Tour – winning twice and notching two other runner-up results en route to finishing No. 1 on the season-long Points List. The other two golfers in history to win both Player and Rookie of the Year in the same campaign? Sungjae Im (2018) and Scottie Scheffler (2019). … Peter Knade, a University of Maryland alum, will tee it up at the World Wide Technology Championship for the second time in his career (2023). He finished No. 32 in the Fortinet Cup standings on PGA TOUR Americas this season on the back of two top-10 finishes. … Celebrated Vanderbilt alum Will Gordon is in action for the fourth time in the FedExCup Fall. Gordon has two top-10 results so far in 2025. … Current Florida State junior Tyler Weaver earned a spot in the field via his victory at last spring’s Cabo Collegiate. … Other sponsor invites include winning European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and Taylor Montgomery, who has recorded two top 10s so far in 2025.… There is also a foursome of Mexican talent who received sponsor invites including UCLA alum Omar Morales (who finished his college career No. 2 on UCLA’s all-time list for scoring average), Emilio Gil Leyva, Emilio Gonzalez and Alejandro Madariaga.