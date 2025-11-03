The First Look: FedExCup Fall heads to Mexico for World Wide Technology Championship
World Wide Technology preview
Written by Adam Stanley
It’s the first Tiger Woods-designed course to host a PGA TOUR event, and the TOUR has returned for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.
This is the time of year when there will be plenty of eyes on both the top of the leaderboard and the FedExCup standings, with it being the third-to-last event in the FedExCup Fall.
Here’s everything else you need to know with the TOUR touching down in Cabo.
FIELD NOTES: A pair of Ryder Cuppers in J.J. Spaun and two-time TOUR winner this season Ben Griffin are set to tee it up at the World Wide Technology Championship. Spaun has never missed the cut at this championship and finished T30 last year, while Griffin has had back-to-back top-25s. … Michael Brennan is looking for his magical 2025 to continue. Brennan parlayed a sponsor invite at the Bank of Utah Championship into a win – accepting PGA TOUR membership in the process and bypassing the Korn Ferry Tour entirely. … Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark and Max Greyserman join Brennan (and Spaun and Griffin) as those ranked inside the top 50 in the OWGR who are teeing it up. … Young stars Luke Clanton, David Ford and Gordon Sargent are all in the field looking to make some late-season noise. … Fellow FedExCup Fall winner Steven Fisk is also in action. … Austin Eckroat is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of this championship since Viktor Hovland, who won it in 2020-21. … It’s crunch time for those hovering around the top-100 cut-off in the FedExCup standings as we inch closer to the close of 2025, with most of the bubble boys in action. Beau Hossler sits at No. 99, while David Lipsky is No. 101 for now.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Johnny Keefer will tee it up for the first time since being named the Korn Ferry Tour’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2025. Keefer played both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship this season, along with the RBC Canadian Open, and was dominant on the Korn Ferry Tour – winning twice and notching two other runner-up results en route to finishing No. 1 on the season-long Points List. The other two golfers in history to win both Player and Rookie of the Year in the same campaign? Sungjae Im (2018) and Scottie Scheffler (2019). … Peter Knade, a University of Maryland alum, will tee it up at the World Wide Technology Championship for the second time in his career (2023). He finished No. 32 in the Fortinet Cup standings on PGA TOUR Americas this season on the back of two top-10 finishes. … Celebrated Vanderbilt alum Will Gordon is in action for the fourth time in the FedExCup Fall. Gordon has two top-10 results so far in 2025. … Current Florida State junior Tyler Weaver earned a spot in the field via his victory at last spring’s Cabo Collegiate. … Other sponsor invites include winning European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and Taylor Montgomery, who has recorded two top 10s so far in 2025.… There is also a foursome of Mexican talent who received sponsor invites including UCLA alum Omar Morales (who finished his college career No. 2 on UCLA’s all-time list for scoring average), Emilio Gil Leyva, Emilio Gonzalez and Alejandro Madariaga.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early-season 2026 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … With his solo second at the Bank of Utah Championship, Rico Hoey moved all the way from No. 91 to No. 61 in the standings. … Kevin Yu was the lone golfer to jump inside that No. 51-60 mark as, after he finished T15 in Utah, he moved from No. 61 to No. 59. … Max Greyserman still tops the list at No. 51 and is plenty clear from the chasing pack. … The rest of the group remained the same week over week between the Baycurrent Championship and the Bank of Utah Championship.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The World Wide Technology Championship is the fifth event of the FedExCup Fall.
Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup at the start of the fall have already clinched their top-100 eligibility for the following year, but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events of 2025.
Nos. 71 and beyond can earn one of the 10 spots available in those Signature Events but they are also competing to finish in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the fall.
At the end of the FedExCup Fall, those who rank from 101-125 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
COURSE: El Cardonal at Diamante, par 72, 7,452 yards. The Tiger Woods design – the first by Woods to host a PGA TOUR event – is located on the Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas. The topography is demanding for both players and caddies as there is a dramatic 240-foot drop in elevation between the 17th tee and the third fairway. The wind should be a factor, but the fairways are very wide while the greens are gigantic.
72-HOLE RECORD: 261, Viktor Hovland (2021), Russell Henley (2022), Erik van Rooyen (2023 – at El Cardonal)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Matthew Wolff (first round, 2021 at El Camaleon), Carson Young (second round, 2024 at El Cardonal)
LAST TIME: Austin Eckroat won last year’s World Wide Technology Championship after shooting an impressive 9-under 63 in the final round, topping Justin Lower and Carson Young by a shot. Eckroat birdied the penultimate hole of the championship to take a three-shot lead but opened the door to the chasers with a bogey on his final hole of the championship. Alas, even with a Young birdie and a Lower eagle on 18, he had given himself enough of a buffer to win.
This marked Eckroat’s second victory of the season after he captured the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.