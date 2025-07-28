The First Look: Wyndham Championship offers final opportunity to make FedExCup Playoffs
Written by Adam Stanley
What started in Hawaii in January is coming to its conclusion this week in North Carolina as the FedExCup Regular Season wraps up at the Wyndham Championship.
It’s set to be another drama-filled competition with some serious cut-offs happening this week – and some serious prizes on offer for those impressive season-long performances.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to Greensboro.
FIELD NOTES: This is the most important week of the year for plenty on the PGA TOUR as it’s the final opportunity to jockey for position in the FedExCup standings before the postseason. All of the golfers from No. 60 to No. 109 in the FedExCup standings are in the field this week, with the top 70 after this week making the FedExCup Playoffs and the top 100 after the FedExCup Fall earning full status for next year. … Matti Schmid is currently No. 70 while Isaiah Salinda is No. 100. Schmid has two made cuts at the Wyndham in the last two seasons while Salinda is making his tournament debut. … The COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 concludes after this week with No. 10, Keegan Bradley, teeing it up (along with No. 7 Ben Griffin). Bradley finished tied for 22nd last year at the Wyndham Championship, his first start at the event since 2017. … Aaron Rai returns as the defending champion looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the event since Sam Snead in the 1950s. Rai is No. 58 in the FedExCup standings. … Jordan Spieth is back in action at the Wyndham Championship after missing the cut last year. Spieth, who is No. 50 in the FedExCup standings, was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship with an injury but returned to finish tied for 40th at The Open Championship. … Last week’s winner at the 3M Open, Kurt Kitayama, is set to tee it up. Kitayama had a sizzling 60-65 weekend to win by one and catapult himself from No. 110 to No. 53 in the FedExCup standings. … Adam Scott will play the Wyndham Championship for the first time since 2023. The veteran is looking for one final push to the FedExCup Playoffs as he sits No. 85 in the standings. However, he has had two top 10s in his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, including a runner-up in 2021.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|7. Keegan Bradley
|7. Ben Griffin
|12. Hideki Matsuyama
|10. Keegan Bradley
|14. Robert MacIntyre
|12. Andrew Novak
|17. Ben Griffin
|15. Robert MacIntyre
|28. Sungjae Im
|23. Hideki Matsuyama
|31. Andrew Novak
|26. Lucas Glover
|32. Ryan Fox
|27. Sam Stevens
|35. Aaron Rai
|29. Ryan Gerard
|36. Max Greyserman
|30. Sungjae Im
|38. Akshay Bhatia
|31. Ryan Fox
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Jackson Koivun, the game’s top-ranked amateur golfer, will play his sixth TOUR event in 2025. He’s had an excellent run of golf on TOUR in his last two spins, finishing tied for 11th at the John Deere Classic and tied for sixth at the ISCO Championship. The University of Auburn golfer has already earned his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University but is returning to school and will accept his TOUR membership next year. … David Ford is coming into the Wyndham Championship after making his first cut as a pro last week at the 3M Open. Ford, who won the Wyndham Invitational in 2020, finished first in the PGA TOUR University standings in 2025 and is exempt on TOUR through next season after a celebrated collegiate career at the University of North Carolina. … Zach Johnson, Will Gordon, Thriston Lawrence, Zac Blair (after his bout of viral driver-fitting fame last week at the 3M Open) and Chesson Hadley round out the sponsor exemptions.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: The whole of the TOUR TOP 10 remained the same after last week’s 3M Open. This week marks the final week of the TOUR TOP 10 competition, with Scottie Scheffler holding an insurmountable lead. … Historically, six players have moved into the final TOUR TOP 10 at the Wyndham Championship. Twelve golfers technically have a chance to move inside theTOUR TOP 10 this week. … Ben Griffin (No. 7) and Keegan Bradley (No. 10) are already inside the TOUR TOP 10 and teeing it up at the Wyndham Championship.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points. This is the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will earn their way into the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. From there, the top 50 in the standings will compete at the BMW Championship, and then just the top 30 will tee it up at the TOUR Championship, where all players will start the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup
Those who finish Nos. 71-100 in the standings will have full PGA TOUR status for 2026, while players Nos. 101-125 will retain conditional status, although the top 100 and top 125 will not be finalized until after the FedExCup Fall and The RSM Classic in November.
COURSE: Sedgefield Country Club (Donald Ross), par 70, 7,131 yards. Sedgefield was restored to the original Ross design in 2007 but lengthened to accommodate the PGA TOUR. It has hosted each Wyndham Championship since 2008. Opened in the 1920s, Sedgefield has Ross’ typical small and undulating greens, although the winning score has been 20-under or lower for seven of the last nine seasons.
72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019)
18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018).
LAST TIME: Aaron Rai fired a final-round 64 to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR as Max Greyserman struggled down the stretch. Greyserman, who led by four with five holes to play, made a quad on No. 14 at Sedgefield Country Club before four-putting No. 16 for a double bogey. Rai eventually won the tournament by two shots, with Greyserman in second alone. J.J. Spaun and Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for third while Luke Clanton, still an amateur, finished solo fifth after a Saturday 62 zipped him up the leaderboard. It was the culmination of a tidy run of golf for Rai, who had notched four top 10s in his previous five starts before teeing it up at the Wyndham Championship.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
Special programming alert:
- Wednesday: Watch "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" from the Wyndham Championship airing Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, on Golf Channel, PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.