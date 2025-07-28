The First Look: Wyndham Championship offers final opportunity to make FedExCup Playoffs

FIELD NOTES: This is the most important week of the year for plenty on the PGA TOUR as it’s the final opportunity to jockey for position in the FedExCup standings before the postseason. All of the golfers from No. 60 to No. 109 in the FedExCup standings are in the field this week, with the top 70 after this week making the FedExCup Playoffs and the top 100 after the FedExCup Fall earning full status for next year. … Matti Schmid is currently No. 70 while Isaiah Salinda is No. 100. Schmid has two made cuts at the Wyndham in the last two seasons while Salinda is making his tournament debut. … The COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 concludes after this week with No. 10, Keegan Bradley, teeing it up (along with No. 7 Ben Griffin). Bradley finished tied for 22nd last year at the Wyndham Championship, his first start at the event since 2017. … Aaron Rai returns as the defending champion looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the event since Sam Snead in the 1950s. Rai is No. 58 in the FedExCup standings. … Jordan Spieth is back in action at the Wyndham Championship after missing the cut last year. Spieth, who is No. 50 in the FedExCup standings, was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship with an injury but returned to finish tied for 40th at The Open Championship. … Last week’s winner at the 3M Open, Kurt Kitayama, is set to tee it up. Kitayama had a sizzling 60-65 weekend to win by one and catapult himself from No. 110 to No. 53 in the FedExCup standings. … Adam Scott will play the Wyndham Championship for the first time since 2023. The veteran is looking for one final push to the FedExCup Playoffs as he sits No. 85 in the standings. However, he has had two top 10s in his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, including a runner-up in 2021.