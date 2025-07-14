The First Look: The 153rd British Open Championship

FIELD NOTES: What more can we say about Rory McIlroy? After a pedestrian finish at the PGA Championship, McIlroy rallied to make the cut at the U.S. Open to finish inside the top 20. He returns across the pond as the Masters champion in a major for the first time to, essentially, his hometown in Northern Ireland. McIlroy finished tied for second last week at the Genesis Scottish Open but is looking to avenge his effort at Royal Portrush in 2019 when he missed the cut. McIlroy also missed the cut at The Open last year but went 3-T6 the two years’ prior … Scottie Scheffler has been playing out of his mind – in the best of ways – through 2025 and continues to be a model of consistency. He won the PGA Championship in May and comes into The Open on a run of 10 straight top 10 finishes (including two other victories). His best finish at The Open came last year when he finished T7 … Xander Schauffele returns to defend his claret jug title and is looking to become the first man to go back-to-back at The Open since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08 (in fact, Tiger Woods also went back to back the two years’ before, in 2005-06). Schauffele has three straight top 20s at The Open (and top-20 results in every major but one since the 2022 PGA Championship). He finished T41 at Royal Portrush in 2019 … Although the two heavyweights in McIlroy and Scheffler have three wins apiece so far this year, there is a fine collection of players on the PGA TOUR with two wins looking to potentially take a major across the line – Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox, Brian Campbell and Ben Griffin all have two wins. And Griffin comes into The Open after top 10s at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open … Shane Lowry returns to Portrush as the "defending champion" at the club, having won the claret jug in 2019. Lowry finished sixth at The Open last year and has had a consistent enough body of work through 2025 with nine top 20s … The man who finished runner-up to Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, is still on the hunt for his first major title but has been as constant a presence on the leaderboards of The Open as anyone lately, with four top 12s in his last six appearances.