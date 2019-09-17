×
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Daniel Berger … Little did we know that he'd shut it down after polishing off a T17 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP where he co-led the field in greens in regulation. But why not? It was his third top 25 in four starts and he already had fulfilled the terms of a medical extension that not only solidifie...

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Sleeper Picks: The RSM Classic

Russell Henley … If the golf gods have a heart, they'll work overtime in contributing to favorable bounces this week. It was in his second round at Mayakoba when he absorbed eight penalty strokes for violating the One Ball Rule. While he wouldn't mind good luck, he probably doesn't need it at Sea...

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Sleeper Picks: Mayakoba Golf Classic

Carlos Ortiz … Only he and Abraham Ancer represent Mexico with status on the PGA TOUR, but a total of seven natives of the host country for the Mayakoba Golf Classic are in this week's field of 132. It includes Ortiz' younger brother, Alvaro. Carlos is rested since a T4 at the Houston Open where ...

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Sleeper Picks: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Erik van Rooyen … Since we last saw the South African putting the finishing touches on a T20 at The Open Championship, he's gone on a tear. The surge includes his breakthrough victory at the Scandinavian Invitation in August and another four top-15 finishes. Better defined, it's a culmination of ...

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Sleeper Picks: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Ryo Ishikawa ... Life inside and outside the ropes grew complicated in 2016 for the former wunderkind. Right around the time he got married, he was dealing with lumbar discopathy, so he shut it down for a few months. Still fully exempt on the PGA TOUR at the time, he then prevailed in his second ...

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Sleeper Picks: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Ryan Palmer … There are some guys for whom the inviting fairways and greens of Nine Bridges would neutralize strengths, and then there are others for whom it reinforces the same skill set because they've learned how to capitalize. Forever known as a talent whose success is fortified by his game o...

Tuesday, October 08, 2019

Sleeper Picks: Houston Open

Michael Thompson … Look no further than the 34-year-old for evidence of how Golf Club of Houston rewards all styles of attack. In 2017, he finished a personal-best T12 by ranking second in Strokes Gained: Putting. He converted all 62 attempts inside 10 feet in leading the field in one-putt percen...

Tuesday, October 01, 2019

Sleeper Picks: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Chesson Hadley … If there's a table on the PGA TOUR on which the 32-year-old is going to push all of his chips into its center, it's in Vegas. Of course it is. Although he won the Puerto Rico Open in 2014, he's earned more at the Shriners than at any other stop on the schedule. It's the only tour...

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Sleeper Picks: Safeway Open

Cameron Tringale … The 32-year-old veteran of 266 PGA TOUR starts reached the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in three years thanks to a measured improvement off the tee and on approach. After arriving at the Valero Texas Open slotted 143rd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, he'd go on to reco...

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Sleeper Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship

D.J. Trahan … It was in this tournament way back in 2006 that he captured his first PGA TOUR title. He also recorded a T3, a T9 and a T12 at Annandale Golf Club, but his fortune wasn't restricted to the event's previous host in Madison, Mississippi. Since the move to Country Club of Jackson, he's...

