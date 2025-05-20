Key stats, picks and predictions for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matti Schmid (+20000) … If you think that this is an outlandish tout, consider that Davis Riley was +25000 to prevail pre-tournament for last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge. Like Riley, Schmid also would need to defeat Scottie Scheffler (who is +240 in this market), but hey, why not? Despite his brilliance, Scheffler hasn’t won at Colonial Country Club (yet). Schmid has been notoriously streaky in his two and a half years on the PGA TOUR, but it’s one way to retain playing privileges. He arrives having connected for top 10s in two of his last three starts, with proper rest along the way, so arrows are up again. While he has distance off the tee for days, he’s even more dangerous on approach and sits inside the top 30 in both greens in regulation and proximity to the hole, the latter of which is enhanced by laser-like long irons. The rub is that he’d be the first first-time winner in this tournament in 24 years.