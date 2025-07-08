Sleeper Picks: Eye-catching options at Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Will Gray
The PGA TOUR begins a two-week stint in Europe with this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headline a loaded field. But there’s also betting value lurking just beneath the surface of the odds board.
Here’s a look at some sleeper pick selections that you can use to help round out your card this week before the action gets underway at The Renaissance Club, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook:
Outright
Ryan Fox (+6500) … Already a winner twice this year on TOUR, so could the Kiwi bag a third trophy in less than three months? It’s certainly possible. Fox is in the midst of a career campaign, having won playoffs in both Myrtle Beach and Canada, and he’s got the long game to handle The Renaissance Club – particularly if the docile weather forecast holds and the winning score approaches (or exceeds) 20 under.
Fox has made waves this year in the U.S., but his links acumen is well-documented: He's a past winner at the Alfred Dunhill Links, he also lost a playoff at the Amgen Irish Open. He counts the BMW PGA Championship among his past victories as well, so he’s certainly skilled at taking down some of the DP World Tour’s top events. Scheffler and McIlroy lead the way on the odds board, but this price is tempting for a player who might be getting used to winning.
Top 5
Harry Hall (+1200) … One year ago, Hall was in Kentucky, capturing the ISCO Championship in a five-way playoff. He hasn’t missed a beat in the subsequent 12 months and now arrives in Scotland as one of the (low-key) hottest players on TOUR: six straight top-25 finishes, including three top-15 results in his last four starts.
Hall is 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and has one of the best short games around, ranking second this season in SG: Putting. His lone Genesis Scottish Open appearance did include a second-round 64, showing that he can put up some birdies around The Renaissance Club when everything is clicking.
Top 10
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+700) … The Dane may not be a household name to many American fans, but that could change over the next two weeks. Neergaard-Petersen was a runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open and finished T12 last month at the U.S. Open, showcasing some serious ball-striking chops. He also counts among his 2025 results a runner-up in Qatar, two top-10 finishes in China and a T14 result last week in Germany.
His game has traveled, and I expect it to show up this week on a course that will favor his tee-to-green strengths.
Top 20
Matthew Jordan (+550) … Jordan notched back-to-back top-20 finishes on the DP World Tour in May, and he enters off a T38 finish last week at the BMW International Open, where he had four straight rounds of 70 or better. He is familiar with The Renaissance Club, having played it each of the last three years while making the cut each time. He got blown out to sea with a final-round 80 two years ago, but last year shot 68-70 over the weekend to finish T26. A similar performance this week would put him within reach of cashing this prop at a tasty price.
