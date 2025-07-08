Sleeper Picks: Eye-catching options at Genesis Scottish Open

Matthew Jordan (+550) … Jordan notched back-to-back top-20 finishes on the DP World Tour in May, and he enters off a T38 finish last week at the BMW International Open, where he had four straight rounds of 70 or better. He is familiar with The Renaissance Club, having played it each of the last three years while making the cut each time. He got blown out to sea with a final-round 80 two years ago, but last year shot 68-70 over the weekend to finish T26. A similar performance this week would put him within reach of cashing this prop at a tasty price.