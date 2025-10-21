Sleeper Picks: Bank of Utah Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Aldrich Potgieter (+5500) … If not for a fortuitous carom that benefited Brian Campbell in a playoff at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the 21-year-old from South Africa might be gunning for a third victory in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. It’s with that in mind that he’s not a Sleeper in the classic sense. However, that playoff loss and his breakthrough title at the Rocket Classic, where he also could send it off the tee, punctuate just eight cuts made in 19 starts. Performing to the extremes can be as gratifying as it is aggravating, but the inconsistency defines his omission in the Power Rankings. His fit for Black Desert Resort Golf Course is also the reason why he’s the perfect choice in this market for a full unit. With fairways as easy to find as any he’ll play at this level and sizable greens poised to hold his short irons, the TOUR’s longest hitter pretty much can do whatever he wants from tee to green free of the urge to take a peek in the sideview mirrors. It’s gonna be a show.
Top 5
Sahith Theegala (+1000) ... No, he hasn’t recorded even as strong as a top-15 finish in a full-field competition in 13 months, but he’s found some traction in the FedExCup Fall with his first pair of paydays since sitting out a few weeks over the summer to treat an injured neck. And although he faded to finish T27 at the Baycurrent Classic two weeks ago, he sat T8 after three rounds, so he’s already started to feel it again. It’s the sweet spot for household names with firepower and in whom we trust. Hop aboard just before the upswing because these odds won’t last for long. Consider that there are 17 others in the field who are shorter for this finish! But of course, none of that means anything besides the fact that he’s just proposed to his girlfriend-now-fiancée, Juju Chan. So, life inside and outside the ropes is coming together.
Top 10
Patrick Fishburn (+600) ... As one of the few in last year’s inaugural field with any experience at Black Desert on top of multiple strong showings immediately in advance, expectations were elevated for the native Utahn. Alas, he missed the cut. He returns with a couple of top 10s contributing to an active streak of eight cuts made, the totality of which has lifted him to 98th in the FedExCup. It’d be a surprise if he fails to cash again on form alone, all the while the regional support is personal unlike everywhere else. The rub is that his irons, which are his primary weapons – he’s fifth on TOUR in greens in regulation – can be neutralized on large greens in a shootout, but this is a tasty kickback given all of the aforementioned markers that favor him.
Top 20
Noah Goodwin (+490) … Like most of his fellow rookies, he’s outside the top 100 in the FedExCup at 142nd, but he’s hung up three of his five top 25s on the season in his last four starts. After a T10 at the 3M Open, he finished one stroke outside the top 20 at the Wyndham Championship (T23) and the Sanderson Farms Championship (T21), so this endorsement leans into the mini-surge and the favorable odds that accompany it. Make no mistake, his strength is with the putter, but improved ball-striking of late will allow for it to continue to do more damage than if it was acting alone.
Michael Brennan (+320) … If you’re not familiar with him and think that those odds are a typo, they’re not. Get used to it. The 23-year-old product of Wake Forest University and former top-10 amateur in the world is fresh off a dominant season on the PGA TOUR Americas, on which he won thrice and finished atop the Fortinet Cup. The top 10 in the season-long points race earned Korn Ferry Tour cards in 2026, but even his margin over Jay Card III in second place would’ve been enough to finish sixth! Brennan played in all 16 tournaments on the circuit and signed for 54 red numbers after 59 rounds, so it’s no surprise that he also led in scoring average (67.00) and par breakers (31.54%). He’s currently 111th in the Official World Golf Ranking. While the historical success of others doesn’t predict his progress, the first-ever points leader of the PGA TOUR Americas was Johnny Keefer in 2024. Keefer just finished atop the Korn Ferry Tour points list this season, so he’s headed to the PGA TOUR in 2026. Brennan is in the same lane, so you might as well reserve a unit for him now even though the odds might surprise you, for it might be sooner than later before you’ll be reaching for him regularly on the PGA TOUR and wish that his odds were this long.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.