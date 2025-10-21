Sleeper Picks: Bank of Utah Championship

Michael Brennan (+320) … If you’re not familiar with him and think that those odds are a typo, they’re not. Get used to it. The 23-year-old product of Wake Forest University and former top-10 amateur in the world is fresh off a dominant season on the PGA TOUR Americas, on which he won thrice and finished atop the Fortinet Cup. The top 10 in the season-long points race earned Korn Ferry Tour cards in 2026, but even his margin over Jay Card III in second place would’ve been enough to finish sixth! Brennan played in all 16 tournaments on the circuit and signed for 54 red numbers after 59 rounds, so it’s no surprise that he also led in scoring average (67.00) and par breakers (31.54%). He’s currently 111th in the Official World Golf Ranking. While the historical success of others doesn’t predict his progress, the first-ever points leader of the PGA TOUR Americas was Johnny Keefer in 2024. Keefer just finished atop the Korn Ferry Tour points list this season, so he’s headed to the PGA TOUR in 2026. Brennan is in the same lane, so you might as well reserve a unit for him now even though the odds might surprise you, for it might be sooner than later before you’ll be reaching for him regularly on the PGA TOUR and wish that his odds were this long.