Sleeper Picks: Procore Championship

Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Michael Thorbjornsen (+7500) … If you’re going to go fish away from tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+210) and the other nine Ryder Cuppers in the field, zero in on a talent already proven to nibble. You’re not going to find an argument against that as a modifier for the 23-year-old who also cut his teeth collegiately at nearby Stanford University. Thorbjornsen got off to a rough start this season, and he’s dealt with more than his fair share of injuries in the last few years, but he’s also risen for a pair of top fives on his own ball and another at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, all of which have been in the last five months. Arrives slotted seventh on the PGA TOUR in Greens Hit, 25th in converting those chances into Par Breakers and 15th in Par-5 Scoring, the last of which is a nice weapon on Silverado’s testy quartet. Already has a start under his belt here, too. He finished T50 last year but sat T14 after three rounds, so don’t rule out some motivation to avenge that outcome in comfortable waters.
Top 5
Patrick Fishburn (+1100) … Just like with Thorbjornsen to win, you’re chasing firepower in this market. Fishburn is eighth on the PGA TOUR in Greens Hit and seventh in Final-Round Scoring Average, so he puts himself in position to score and performs his best with a payday hanging in the balance. To wit, of his 11 cuts made this season, four have gone for a top 10. One was a top five (T5, Valero Texas Open). However, the summer seems to be his time to shine because he has two top 10s and a T18 in his last five starts. That all but matches two top 10s and a 15th-place finish in his most recent four starts ahead of a solo third in his debut at Silverado a year ago.
Top 10
Taylor Montgomery (+900) … These odds are so tasty for a guy who checks more boxes in the vicinity of a similar kickback than anyone else. For one, he’s finally turned a corner after a year-plus of working his way back into respectable form following torn muscles in both shoulders. His last two paydays (across three starts) are top 15s. While he’s gained confidence in his tee-to-green game during his recovery, he’s had zero issues in relying on a world-class stroke on the greens. He leads the PGA TOUR in both Average Distance of Putts made per round and One-Putt Percentage. He’s also third in Strokes Gained: Putting and 13th in converting greens in regulation into Par Breakers. What’s more, he recorded a career-best solo third right here at Silverado in his first look in 2022.
Top 20
Beau Hossler (+220) … Both Fishburn (+230) and Montgomery (+380) have longer odds in the same market, so feel free to pile on, but Hossler presents more as insurance that still yields more than double the investment. He’s of a similar profile to Montgomery as a scorer and a putter, but Hossler is much more experienced, and he’s compiled a consistently strong season. Even better is that he’s played his best of late what with a T4 and another three top 15s in his most recent five starts. This is also his ninth consecutive appearance at Silverado, where he connected top-30 finishes from 2020-2023, the highlight of which was a T16 in 2022.
David Lipsky (+430) … He’s not quite at the center of converging trends, but he’s adjacent. In his fourth appearance at Silverado last year, he rose for a career-best runner-up finish while leading the field in both converting greens in regulation into Par Breakers and Par-4 Scoring. He also opened with a field-low 65. Upon arrival for his fifth appearance this year, the 37-year-old has a pair of T3s contributing to a 5-for-5 burst in the last two months.
