Sleeper Picks: Procore Championship

Michael Thorbjornsen (+7500) … If you’re going to go fish away from tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+210) and the other nine Ryder Cuppers in the field, zero in on a talent already proven to nibble. You’re not going to find an argument against that as a modifier for the 23-year-old who also cut his teeth collegiately at nearby Stanford University. Thorbjornsen got off to a rough start this season, and he’s dealt with more than his fair share of injuries in the last few years, but he’s also risen for a pair of top fives on his own ball and another at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, all of which have been in the last five months. Arrives slotted seventh on the PGA TOUR in Greens Hit, 25th in converting those chances into Par Breakers and 15th in Par-5 Scoring, the last of which is a nice weapon on Silverado’s testy quartet. Already has a start under his belt here, too. He finished T50 last year but sat T14 after three rounds, so don’t rule out some motivation to avenge that outcome in comfortable waters.