Sleeper Picks: 125th U.S. Open

Viktor Hovland (+750) … For the first time this season, just as it happened on numerous occasions last year, my top five tout delivered last week when Cameron Young was +900 for the RBC Canadian Open. He finished T4. Hovland was among last season’s series of payoffs in this market in Sleepers when he finished third at the PGA Championship to reward tickets with him at +650, but it’s a coincidence that he’s the endorsement in the same market for the U.S. Open. Not unlike his out-of-nowhere podium finish at Valhalla in 2024, from seemingly deeper depths, he prevailed at the Valspar Championship two months ago. He’s sustained a solid-not-spectacular run of form since, but the key is that it’s been consistently effective in contrast to most of the last year and a half. While he’s still wrestling to control his short game like a firefighter in training negotiating an open hose, the 8,500-square foot targets at Oakmont automatically reduce whatever pressure he’d otherwise feel in getting on them in regulation even as a sharpshooter from tee to green. But even when he won’t, grinding out pars is the nature of the beast at the U.S. Open, and bogey won’t be such a bad score at times.